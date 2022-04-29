Adresse : Queen’s University Belfast

The Society for French Studies looks forward to welcoming you to our 2022 annual conference, to be held at Queen’s University Belfast, on 27th-29th June 2022.



We are very excited to be welcoming the following keynote speakers to this year's conference: Jane Hiddleston (University of Oxford); Peter Szendy (Brown University); Edward J. Hughes (Queen Mary University London);

Michelle Bolduc (University of Exeter).



A provisional programme, as well as funding information and the link to register, can be found here :

https://www.sfs.ac.uk/conferences/2022-annual-conference.



The final deadline for registration : Friday 6th May 2022.



For all enquiries related to the conference, please email the Society’s Conference Officer, Dr Richard Mason, at sfsbelfast2022@gmail.com.