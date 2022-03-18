63rd Annual Conference of the Society for French Studies (Queen’s University Belfast)
The Society for French Studies looks forward to welcoming you to our 2022 annual conference, to be held at Queen’s University Belfast, on 27th-29th June 2022.
We are very excited to be welcoming the following keynote speakers to this year's conference: Jane Hiddleston (University of Oxford); Peter Szendy (Brown University); Edward J. Hughes (Queen Mary University London);
Michelle Bolduc (University of Exeter).
A provisional programme, as well as funding information and the link to register, can be found here: https://www.sfs.ac.uk/conferences/2022-annual-conference.
The deadlines for registration are as follows:
Early bird registration deadline: Friday 15th April 2022
Final deadline for registration: Friday 6th May 2022
Postgraduates interested in offering a poster presentation should contact Postgraduate Officer, David Ewing, dme34@cam.ac.uk, for more information. To register for the competition please send a c.100-word summary of your research topic/question to sfsbelfast2022@gmail.com by 15th April 2022, including institutional affiliation and level of study (subject line: ‘SFS poster’). We will then contact entrants with further details.
For all enquiries related to the conference, please email the Society’s Conference Officer, Dr Richard Mason, at sfsbelfast2022@gmail.com.