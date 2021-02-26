Appel à contributions / Call for Papers (please scroll down for English)

Les pratiques poétiques et le public

L'Esprit Créateur édité par Jeff Barda (University of Manchester) et Eric Lynch (Midwestern State University).

*

Proposition de communication (250-300 mots) pour 15/04/2021, envoi à ericlynch@msutexas.edu et jeff.barda@manchester.ac.uk

Envoi des articles : 01/10/2021

Publication Printemps 2022

*

Depuis les années 90, les pratiques poétiques semblent de plus en plus prendre en charge les formes et les langages de la vie publique. Au lieu d’agir à l’intérieur de la sphère de l’expérience esthétique, à l’écart des intérêts collectifs, ces pratiques prennent pour objet les représentations et les discours qui traversent l’espace public. Alors que la poésie canonique du XIXe siècle a souvent cherché à influencer la politique de l’époque, les poètes contemporains tentent, quant à eux, de proposer de nouvelles approches à cette problématique. A une époque caractérisée par les conflits globaux, l’infox, la censure, le big data, les nouvelles technologies et de nouveaux modes de subjectivité et normes, ces pratiques proposent de nouveaux outils pour penser l’activité poétique : elles inventent de nouvelles façons de penser l’action littéraire.

En effet, les pratiques poétiques se tournent vers les problèmes publics, vers des questions qui semblent dépasser les outils théoriques et exigent de nouvelles approches conceptuelles et artistiques (Nuit Debout, Gilets Jaunes, le terrorisme, la crise des migrants, l’Anthropocène, etc.). Les pratiques poétiques qui en résultent ont souvent été qualifiées d’OVNI littéraires (en raison de leur singularité et hybridité). Elles se manifestent à l’écrit (dans les journaux, les livres, documents éphémères) mais aussi en dehors de la page (en performances, dans des enregistrements, films ou expositions), ou encore sur les plateformes numériques (« les média tactiques »). De plus, la question du public connaît aussi un regain d’intérêt en France au sein des débats théoriques et critiques, qu’il s’agisse de la redécouverte de la sociologie de Gabriel Tarde (sa distinction entre foule et public) ; de l’intérêt grandissant pour la philosophie pragmatiste et analytique (John Dewey, Nelson Goodman, Richard Rorty) ; de l’appel de Bruno Latour à « rendre les choses publiques » ; ou encore des riches pistes de Lionel Ruffel sur « les espaces publics de la littérature contemporaine ». Quels sont donc les « problèmes publics » vers lesquels les poètes et les artistes se tournent, et comment la notion de « public » a-t-elle été théorisée et exploitée?

Dans un contexte où les publics sont de plus en plus fragmentés et dispersés, la question des pratiques poétiques et du public se prête à plusieurs pistes de réflexion : comment ces pratiques s’orientent-elles au sein de notre « médiarchie » (Yves Citton) ? Comment génèrent-elles de nouveaux modes performatifs et comment ces poètes se situent-ils face à leur public ? Quels sont les enjeux politiques de ce virage vers la sphère publique (tels qu’articulés, par exemple, dans le volume collectif Toi aussi, tu as des armes) ? Quelles sont les nouvelles formes suscitées par ces démarches (affiches, data art, pratiques participatives) ? Telles sont les questions qui retiendront notre attention.

Quatre objectifs guideront les contributions de ce dossier :

1. Analyser la manière dont ces pratiques connaissent un tournant éthique, pragmatique et social depuis les années 1990.

2. Examiner ces pratiques émergentes et leurs relations avec les autres formes artistiques et média (film, documents, technologies numériques, etc.).

3. Tenter d’inscrire ces nouvelles pratiques dans des tendances plus vastes, notamment en relation aux sciences sociales.

4. Revenir la généalogie de ces pratiques en rapport avec l’histoire des avant-gardes, mais qui se posent sans doute différemment à l’âge de la culture numérique et des réseaux sociaux.

*

Bibliographie:

Multitudes 2020/2 (n° 79) “Faire publics”

Jean-Christophe Bailly, Jean-Marie Gleize, Christophe Hanna, Hugues Jallon, Manuel Joseph, Jacques-Henri Michot, Yves Pagès, Véronique Pittolo, Nathalie Quintane, “Toi aussi tu as des armes”. Poésie & politique, (Paris: La Fabrique, 2011).

Bojana Cvejic and Ana Vujanovic eds., Public Sphere by Performance (Paris: Laboratoires d’Aubervilliers, 2015).

Citton, Yves. Mediarchie (Paris: Seuil, 2019).

Florent Coste, Explore (Paris: Questions théoriques, 2017).

Hanna, Christophe. Nos dispositifs poétiques (Paris: Questions théoriques, 2010).

Latour, Bruno. “From Realpolitik to Dingpolitik, An Introduction to Making Things Public,” Making Things Public: Atmosphere of Democracy (Cambridge: MIT Press, 2005), 3–34.

Massera, Jean-Charles. “It’s too late to say littérature (Aujourd’hui recherche formes désespérément)”, Ah!, n°10, 2010.

Mathilde Villeneuve and Virginie Bobin eds., Republications (Berlin: Archive Books, 2016).

Lionel Ruffel, and Translated by Matthew H. Evans. “The Public Spaces of Contemporary Literature.” Qui Parle, vol. 22, no. 2, 2014, 101–122.

Steyerl, Hito. Duty Free Art: Art in the Age of Planetary Civil War (London: Verso, 2017).

***

Poetic Practice and the Public

Issue of L'Esprit créateur guest-edited by Jeff Barda (University of Manchester) and Eric Lynch (Midwestern State University). Publication Spring 2022.

*

Proposals (250-300 words) by 15/04/2021 to ericlynch@msutexas.edu and jeff.barda@manchester.ac.uk

Articles by: 01/10/2021

*

From the 1990s to today, poetic practices in France increasingly engage with the forms and languages of public life. Instead of acting within a prescribed sphere of esthetic experience, at a remove from collective interests, these works take stock of representations and discourses circulating within the public space. Whereas canonical, nineteenth-century poetry often sought to influence the politics of the day, contemporary poets investigate new approaches to this issue. In an age characterized by global conflicts, fake news, censorship, big data and new technologies and forms of ordering and dwelling in an hypermediated environment, such practices enlist a range of procedures and forms for poetic activity: they invent new ways to think about literary action.

Poetic practices turn to public problems; issues that seem to surpass available theoretical tools and demand new conceptual and artistic approaches (Nuit Debout, Gilets Jaunes, terrorism, the migrant crisis, the Anthropocene, etc.). The resulting poetic objects have often been qualified as literary UFOs (due to their singularity and hybridity); they are manifested in print (journals, books, ephemera), but also outside of the page (performances, recordings, films, exhibitions), and on digital platforms (‘tactical media’). Further, the issue of the public is of renewed interest in France in theoretical and critical debates: the rediscovery of the sociologist Gabriel Tarde (crowd vs public), the ongoing French reception of pragmatist and analytic philosophers (John Dewey, Nelson Goodman, Richard Rorty); Bruno Latour’s call to ‘make things public’, as well as Lionel Ruffel’s reflections on the “public spaces of contemporary literature”. Hence, what are the “public problems” that poets and artists turn to, and how has the notion of “the public” been theorized et explored?

In a context where publics are increasingly fragmented and dispersed, the question of poetic practices and the public lends itself to several lines of inquiry: how do contemporary creations orient themselves within our “médiarchie” (Yves Citton)? How does poetry generate new performative modes and how do poets situate themselves before their public? What are the political stakes of poetry’s turn toward the public sphere (as articulated, for example, in the collective volume Toi aussi, tu as des armes)? What new forms are elicited by this turn (posters, data art, participatory practices)? Such are the questions that this special issue will raise.

Four objectives will guide this special issue:

1. Analyze the way these practices engage with ethical and social issues from the 1990s onward.

2. Examine the new forms of these emerging poetic practices and their relations with other art forms and media (film, documents, digital technologies, etc.).

3. To Contextualize these new practices in relation to wider research undertaken in the social sciences.

4. To reconsider the genealogy of these practices with respect to the history of the avant-gardes, while bearing in mind the particularities inherent to our age of digital culture and social networks.

*

Bibliography:

Multitudes 2020/2 (n° 79) “Faire publics”

Jean-Christophe Bailly, Jean-Marie Gleize, Christophe Hanna, Hugues Jallon, Manuel Joseph, Jacques-Henri Michot, Yves Pagès, Véronique Pittolo, Nathalie Quintane, “Toi aussi tu as des armes”. Poésie & politique, (Paris: La Fabrique, 2011).

Bojana Cvejic and Ana Vujanovic eds., Public Sphere by Performance (Paris: Laboratoires d’Aubervilliers, 2015).

Citton, Yves. Mediarchie (Paris: Seuil, 2019).

Florent Coste, Explore (Paris: Questions théoriques, 2017).

Hanna, Christophe. Nos dispositifs poétiques (Paris: Questions théoriques, 2010).

Latour, Bruno. “From Realpolitik to Dingpolitik, An Introduction to Making Things Public,” Making Things Public: Atmosphere of Democracy (Cambridge: MIT Press, 2005), 3–34.

Massera, Jean-Charles. “It’s too late to say littérature (Aujourd’hui recherche formes désespérément)”, Ah!, n°10, 2010.

Mathilde Villeneuve and Virginie Bobin eds., Republications (Berlin: Archive Books, 2016).

Lionel Ruffel, and Translated by Matthew H. Evans. “The Public Spaces of Contemporary Literature.” Qui Parle, vol. 22, no. 2, 2014, 101–122.

Steyerl, Hito. Duty Free Art: Art in the Age of Planetary Civil War (London: Verso, 2017).