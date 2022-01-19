Université Technique

La Faute (Les Cahiers Linguatek de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iasi, Roumanie)



Pour son prochain volume (6e), numéros 11/12, Les Cahiers Linguatek, la revue biannuelle du Centre de Langues Modernes Appliquées et Communication « LINGUATEK » de l’Université « Gheorghe Asachi » de Iaşi, Roumanie, lance un appel à contributions sur le thème La Faute.



Motif de condamnation et en même temps le point de départ de la rédemption, la faute renferme, dans ses différentes variantes (erreur, péché, égarement, écart, mais aussi défaut, manque, incomplétude, inexactitude etc.) et dans différents domaines, des vertus analytiques et polémiques indéniables. En littérature, en tant que thème fécond, allant des différentes transgressions des préceptes moraux des différentes époques jusqu’aux confusions (in)volontaires, gaffes ou omissions qui peuvent devenir causes d’heureux ou malheureux renversements dans le récit. En linguistique, en tant que notion-clé, source d’analyses lexicales, syntaxiques et morphologiques, ainsi qu’en traductologie (les différentes sources des fautes de traduction). En didactique, en tant qu’enjeu et en même temps moteur de différentes techniques d’enseignement et d’apprentissage (voir la pédagogie de l’erreur).



Notre publication est ouverte aux chercheurs s’intéressant à la linguistique, à la littérature, à la didactique des langues, aussi bien qu’à la psychologie/pédagogie, à la publicité, au cinéma & théâtre, aux arts du spectacle etc. Une section « Varia » de la revue est aussi ouverte, ainsi qu’une section réservée aux comptes-rendus des publications les plus récentes dans les domaines susmentionnés. La revue est indexée dans CEEOL.



Nous attendons vos propositions d’articles en français, anglais, espagnol, italien, allemand ou roumain jusqu’au 30 mars 2022, sur l’adresse evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro.



Toutes les propositions (d’environ 3000 signes), accompagnées d’une petite fiche biobibliographique, seront évaluées par le comité scientifique et une notification d’acceptation ou de refus sera envoyée avant le 15 avril 2022. La date limite des articles in extenso (7-15 pages) des auteurs acceptés sera le 1er juillet 2022 ; un template sera indiqué aux auteurs acceptés, en vue d’une rédaction standardisée. La publication en format électronique est prévue pour le mois de novembre 2022 ; la taxe de publication est de 25 euros.



URL de référence - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html







Mistake/Error/Fault (Linguatek Notebooks of “Gheorghe Asachi” University, Iasi, Romania)



For its next volume (6th), issues 11/12, Linguatek Notebooks, the biannual journal of the Centre for Applied Modern Languages and Communication “LINGUATEK” of “Gheorghe Asachi” University of Iaşi, Romania, launches a call for papers on the topic of Mistake/Error/Fault.



A cause for being blamed, and at the same time the first step towards being redeemed, the mistake/error/fault contains, in the different other variants (sin, transgression, misdemeanour, but also default, lack, incompleteness, inaccuracy, etc.) and in different fields, undeniable polemical and analytical values. In fiction, being a fertile theme, ranging from the transgressions of different moral precepts in different historical periods to (in)voluntary confusions, blunders, omissions, which can turn into fortunate or unfortunate reversals of the situations in the story. In linguistics, being a key concept, source of lexical, syntactical and morphological analyses, as well as in translation studies (different sources of translation mistakes). In the science of education, being a stake and an engine at the same time of different techniques of teaching and learning (see the ‘pedagogy of error’ concept).



Our journal is open to researchers in the fields of linguistics, psycholinguistics, literature, language teaching, as well as psychology/pedagogy, advertising, film and drama studies, performing arts studies, etc. A “Varia” section of the journal is also available, as well as a section dedicated to reviews of the latest publications in the abovementioned fields. The journal is indexed in CEEOL.



We are waiting for your paper proposals in French, English, Spanish, Italian, German or Romanian by 30 March 2022, to the email address evagrina.dirtu@academic.tuiasi.ro.



All abstracts (amounting to about 3000 characters), together with a short biobibliographical note, will be evaluated by the scientific committee and a notification of acceptance or refusal will be sent by 15 April 2022. The deadline for the accepted full-text papers (7-15 pages) will be 1st of July 2022; a template with guidelines will be indicated to accepted authors subsequently. The publication in electronic format is intended for the month of November 2022. The publication fee is 25 Euros.



URL - http://limbistraine.tuiasi.ro/CLM.html







