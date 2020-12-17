Alliance Française - Zoom Link

« E-NOUS / E-WE »

NIGHT OF IDEAS (Alliance Française Manchester)

Jérôme Game / Jeff Barda / You!

A live dialogue on Zoom between a writer, a critic and an audience.

Where exactly are we now? From health pandemics to information technology, our era is bringing us closer together by dispersing us across space and time. Or is it the other way round? This event is a performance-reflection on our contemporary condition: between opportunity and assignment, ideology and pragmatism, how can we inhabit the ecology of creative "communication"? Through both words and action, the "e-We" community will ask the question and then try to answer it.

This event will be held in English (with a touch of French) - open to all!

Join us on 28 January @ 6.15pm (UK time)

Guests:

Jérôme Game is a French poet and author of some twenty works (collections, CDs of sound poetry, essays, a novel, a DVD of videopoems, plays and photopoems). He often performs his work in public in France and abroad, alone or together with stage directors (Cyril Teste, David Wampach, Hubert Colas, Antoine Oppenheim and Sophie Cattani), visual artists (Valérie Kempeeners), and musicians (DJ Chloé, Olivier Lamarche). Published in numerous journals, his work has been translated into several languages and adapted for the stage, radio programs, and exhibitions. (Recent performances include L.A., by François Sabourin, at Bordeaux–MéCA in 2020; Ovni(s), a contribution to a play written for the ildi!eldi company at the Festival d’Avignon 2018; and Photopoèmes, an exhibition at Anima Ludens, Brussels, in 2017). In 2015, he was patron of the 15th edition of actOral Contemporary Arts and Literature Festival in Marseille, and in 2020 he was shortlisted for the Prix Bernard Heidsieck-Centre Pompidou. He teaches theory and visual arts at HEAR–Haute École des Arts du Rhin, in France, and at Hunter College–City University of New York. Flip-Book and other poems, an anthology of his poems translated by Barbara Beck, and with a preface by Nadja Cohen, is forthcoming with Barque Press, London.

Recent publications include: Album Photo (poems, L’Attente, 2020), Salle d’embarquement (novel, L’Attente, 2017), DQ/HK (CDs of sound poetry, L’Attente, 2013), Sous influence. Ce que l’art contemporain fait à la littérature (essay, Mac/Val, 2012).

Website: www.jeromegame.com

Jeff Barda is a literary critic and Lecturer in French Cultural Studies at the University of Manchester. He is the author of numerous articles on contemporary French poetry (including on Anne-James Chaton, Christophe Tarkos, Michèle Métail and Jacques-Henri Michot) and the book Experimentation and the Lyric in Contemporary French Poetry (Palgrave, 2019). In 2016, he was invited at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris to talk about French poetics. He is also a regular contributor to ArtPress, a French-English monthly international review of contemporary art.

