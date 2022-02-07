"Cities Under Stress: Urban Discourses of Crisis, Resilience, Resistance, and Renewal"

via Zoom, Feb 17-19. Free and open to all





We are very pleased to announce the final program for the conference, “Cities Under Stress: Urban Discourses of Crisis, Resilience, Resistance, and Renewal,” which will take place remotely via Zoom on Feb 17-19. There will be keynote talks by noted literary scholar Caroline Levine (Cornell U, author of Forms) and Sara Meerow, professor of urban planning and member of Arizona State U’s Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation. The full program is available here: https://blogs.helsinki.fi/hlc-n/2022-conference/programme/.

The conference is free and open to all. Those interested in joining us for all or part of the conference can register by emailing the organizers at: alus-sb-2022@frit.ucsb.edu. (We will provide you with a required Zoom passcode.)

We invite you to share this information widely. All are welcome.