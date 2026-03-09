Nineteenth-Century French Studies 54.1–2 (Fall–Winter 2025–26)

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 54 numbers 1–2 (Fall–Winter 2025–26). The issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from property reform, Élisée Reclus, sculpture, synesthesia, and Proust to female celebrity, patient dignity, Balzac, race and prostitution, Baudelaire, and military fashion. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 54, numbers 1–2 / Fall–Winter 2025–26

ARTICLES

Elizabeth Amann, “Plots of Land: Revolution and Property Reform in Victor Ducange’s Isaurine et Jean-Pohl ou Les Révolutions du château de Gît-au-Diable (1830).” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985106

Nathalie Kremer, “Rêves de pierre: la littérature par la sculpture au dix-neuvième siècle.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985107

Nigel Lezama, “Paris, capitale de la mode: rayonnement ou brouillard?” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985108

Marit Grøtta, “Desire for a Photograph: Baudelaire’s Imagined Portrait of his Mother.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985109

Magdala Lissa Jeudy, “A Matter of Patient Dignity: Recovering the Textual Woman in the Goncourts’ Germinie Lacerteux.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985110

Roderick Cooke, “Octave Mouret, Experimental Novelist? Reverse Metafiction in Au Bonheur des Dames.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985111

Alessandra Aloisi, “On the Threshold of Dreams: Proust and Maine de Biran.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985112

William Olmsted, “Dinner with Proust: Dreyfusism and Anti-Semitism in À la recherche du temps perdu.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985113

Valentina Gosetti and Alistair Rolls, “How Do You Bury a Poet? Baudelaire Down Under.” https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/17/article/985114

REVIEWS: published online at www.ncfs-journal.org

SCIENCE AND NATURE

Bodlet, Benoît. Les Histoires d’Élisée Reclus: divulgation scientifique et émancipation. Review by Abigail Fields, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/abigail-fields/fields-bodlet-2024

Hornstein, Katie. Myth and Menagerie: Seeing Lions in the Nineteenth Century. Review by Dane Stalcup, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/dane-stalcup/stalcup-hornstein-2024

Orr, Mary. Sarah Bowdich Lee (1791–1856) and Pioneering Perspectives on Natural History. Review by Annie K. Smart, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/annie-k-smart/smart-orr-2024

Séginger, Gisèle, editor. La Nature à Paris au XIXe siècle: du réel à l’imaginaire. Review by Sun-Young Park, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/sun-young-park/park-seginger-2023

POETICS

Bernard, Claudie. Si l’Histoire m’était contée… Le roman historique de Vigny à Rosny aîné. Review by Corinne Saminadayar-Perrin, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/corinne-saminadayar-perrin/saminadayar-perrin-bernard-2021

Bardel, Alain. Une saison en enfer ou Rimbaud l’introuvable; and Vaillant, Alain. Une saison en enfer de Rimbaud, ou le livre à “la prose de diamant”. Review by Thomas C. Connolly, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/thomas-c-connolly/connolly-bardel-2023-and-vaillant-2023

Yamaguchi, Liesl. On the Colors of Vowels: Thinking through Synesthesia. Review by Jonathan Strauss, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/jonathan-strauss/strauss-yamaguchi-2024

MAJOR AUTHORS REVISITED

Cabiati, Alessandro. Baudelaire and the Making of Italian Modernity: From the Scapigliatura to the Futurist Movement, 1857–1912. Review by Nicole Ferrari, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/nicole-ferrari/ferrari-cabiati-2022

Paul, Zakir. Disarming Intelligence: Proust, Valéry, and Modern French Criticism. Review by Bryan Counter, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/bryan-counter/counter-paul-2024

Gleize, Joëlle. Balzac interrompu. Review by Kristina Roney, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/kristina-roney/roney-gleize-2023

FIN-DE-SIÈCLE LITERATURE AND CULTURE

Craske, Helen. Complicity in Fin-de-siècle Literature. Review by Sharon Larson, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/sharon-larson/larson-craske-2024

Grout, Holly. Playing Cleopatra: Inventing the Female Celebrity in Third Republic France. Review by Prudence Jones, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/prudence-jones/jones-grout-2024

COLONIALISM AND ORIENTALISM

Harrison, Carole E., and Thomas J. Brown. Zouave Theaters: Transnational Military Fashion and Performance. Review by Sima Godfrey, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/sima-godfrey/godfrey-harrison-and-brown-2024

Hartley, Julia Caterina. Iran and French Orientalism: Persia in the Literary Culture of Nineteenth-Century France. Review by Mikaela Hart and Margot Irvine, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/mikaela-hart-and-margot-irvine/hart-and-irvine-hartley-2023

Sequin, Caroline. Desiring Whiteness: A Racial History of Prostitution in France and Colonial Senegal, 1848–1950. Review by Gregory Valdespino, https://www.ncfs-journal.org/gregory-valdespino/valdespino-sequin-2024