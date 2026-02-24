European Medieval Drama, n° 29, 2025

Τable of Contents

When is a Prologue (Not) a Prologue? The Second Prologue in Cornelis van Ghistele’s Van Eneas en Dido

CHARLOTTE STEENBRUGGE

‘Die weil sie also sawgen hie, Das wir das geltlein von in schwaissen’. Überlegungen zur Adaption der ‘Judensauskulptur’ durch das Fastnachtspiel Der Herzog von Burgund aus dem letzten Viertel des 15. Jahrhunderts

CLAUDIA DAIBER

Winkelweiber, Kupplerin und Hurenwirt: Prostitution in den vorreformatorischen Nürnberger Fastnachtspielen

BEATRICE VON LÜPKE

Performances of La Condamnation de Banquet (around 1500) and Convivii Process (1593). Dining Culture, Theatre, and Music in Courtly and Urban Contexts

HEIDY GRECO-KAUFMANN

Blindman Farce as Comic Prosthesis in the Angers Résurrection Play

MARLA CARLSON

Die Bewahrung des ‘Samens’ trotz gefährdeter genealogischer Kontinuität im Isaac des Christoph Stymmelius

CORA DIETL

Incentivizing Devotion: Processional Play Pardons and Indulgenced Spectatorship in York and the Holy Roman Empire

GLENN EHRSTINE

Doe, Dragon, and Dove: Nonhuman Characters in Late Medieval Catalan Drama

LENKE KOVACS

Entre deux cultures: danse et mort en Provence et Catalogne

FRANCESC MASSIP BONET

Lo iudicio de la fine del mondo: une représentation sacrée illustrée

SONIA MAURA BARILLARI