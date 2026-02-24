European Medieval Drama, n° 29, 2025
Τable of Contents
When is a Prologue (Not) a Prologue? The Second Prologue in Cornelis van Ghistele’s Van Eneas en Dido
CHARLOTTE STEENBRUGGE
‘Die weil sie also sawgen hie, Das wir das geltlein von in schwaissen’. Überlegungen zur Adaption der ‘Judensauskulptur’ durch das Fastnachtspiel Der Herzog von Burgund aus dem letzten Viertel des 15. Jahrhunderts
CLAUDIA DAIBER
Winkelweiber, Kupplerin und Hurenwirt: Prostitution in den vorreformatorischen Nürnberger Fastnachtspielen
BEATRICE VON LÜPKE
Performances of La Condamnation de Banquet (around 1500) and Convivii Process (1593). Dining Culture, Theatre, and Music in Courtly and Urban Contexts
HEIDY GRECO-KAUFMANN
Blindman Farce as Comic Prosthesis in the Angers Résurrection Play
MARLA CARLSON
Die Bewahrung des ‘Samens’ trotz gefährdeter genealogischer Kontinuität im Isaac des Christoph Stymmelius
CORA DIETL
Incentivizing Devotion: Processional Play Pardons and Indulgenced Spectatorship in York and the Holy Roman Empire
GLENN EHRSTINE
Doe, Dragon, and Dove: Nonhuman Characters in Late Medieval Catalan Drama
LENKE KOVACS
Entre deux cultures: danse et mort en Provence et Catalogne
FRANCESC MASSIP BONET
Lo iudicio de la fine del mondo: une représentation sacrée illustrée
SONIA MAURA BARILLARI