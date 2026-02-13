Agenda
Violence and the sacred

VIOLENCE AND THE SACRED 

Philosophical, Literary and Theological Perspectives 

Online Workshop, Saint Joseph University of Beirut

February 27th, 2026, 17:00-20:00h (Beirut time) 

17:00–17:25 Hadi Fakhoury (Saint Joseph University of Beirut) Islam, or the violent resurgence of the past in Schelling’s philosophy of mythology 

17:25–17:50, Hent de Vries (New York University) The Apocalyptic Motif 

17:50–18:15 William Johnsen (Michigan State University) Confirming Orwell: We always know what we are doing, we choose what to do 

18:15–18:40 Markus Wierschem (University of Paderborn) Apocalyptic Logic and Escalatory Violence in Cormac McCarthy's Outer Dark 

18:40–19:05 William Cavanaugh (DePaul University) Religion, Violence, and Idolatry 

19:05–19:30 Margo Kitts (Hawai’i Pacific University) Ritualized Violence in the Iliad 

19:30–20:00 Discussion and questions 

Organizing committee

Stephanie Jabre
Pamela Krause
Marguerite Asmar Bou Aoun 

Feel free to join us online without registration via Teams! 