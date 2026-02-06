Littératures caribéennes. Trajectoires transatlantiques contemporaines (Paris Nanterre)

Littératures caribéennes :

Trajectoires transatlantiques contemporaines

Appel à communications/Call for papers

Rencontres CARACOL n°2

Université Paris Nanterre, les 18 et 19 juin 2026

Organisation : Élisabeth Beauvallet (LIPO/Replica), Corentin Jégou (CRINI), Marion Labourey (CRLC)

Ces journées d’études souhaitent interroger la place de la Caraïbe et de ses littératures dans les dynamiques culturelles et la production littéraire de l’espace transatlantique depuis les années 1990. En tant qu’espace façonné par son histoire coloniale et structuré par des dynamiques héritées de celle-ci jusqu’à aujourd’hui, la Caraïbe est un espace de circulations, à la fois ouvert vers les aires géographiques qui entourent l’Atlantique et en tension avec elles. Édouard Glissant parlait quant à lui de « l’horrible trait d’union[1] » qui avait mis en contact les continents de part et d’autre de l’Atlantique, pour signifier la dimension tragique de la Relation qui se confond avec l’histoire de l’océan.

Les études postcoloniales puis décoloniales, en relation avec les études transatlantiques ont permis de reconsidérer la perception d’une Caraïbe largement périphérique en la replaçant au centre des échanges à diverses échelles dans l’espace géographique fluide qu’est l’Atlantique : nos journées d’études seront consacrées aux phénomènes de circulation littéraires et culturels récents entre l’espace caribéen, les Amériques, l’Europe et l’Afrique.

Depuis le début des années 1990 et la publication de l’ouvrage pionnier de Paul Gilroy, The Black Atlantic : Modernity and Double Consciousness (1993), les études transatlantiques sont progressivement devenues un domaine de recherche majeur aussi bien dans l’espace anglophone que dans les espaces francophone et hispanophone. À partir d’une réflexion sur la manière dont les diasporas d’Afrique subsaharienne ont été marquées par leur résistance à la colonisation et à la Traite, ainsi que sur la nécessité de dépasser les approches nationales ou locales, Gilroy propose d’envisager l’Atlantique avant tout comme un espace d’hybridités et de dialogues interculturels. Dans son sillage, les études littéraires transatlantiques s’intéressent très largement aux circulations et aux échanges littéraires, aux croisements et aux connexions entre les littératures à travers l’espace spécifique qu’est l’océan Atlantique. Ces études se sont étendues aux domaines francophone, hispanophone, lusophone et néerlandophone laissés de côté par Gilroy, en adoptant souvent des perspectives pluridisciplinaires.

Dans le domaine anglo-saxon les études transatlantiques se sont très vite développées grâce à l’apport conjoint des études culturelles et des études postcoloniales[2] pour devenir un champ de recherche à part entière dès les années 2000, tandis qu’elles n’ont vraiment pris leur essor en France qu’à partir des années 2010, sous l’impulsion d’Yves Clavaron et surtout de Jean-Marc Moura[3], spécialiste des théories postcoloniales dans les littératures francophones. Si de nombreux ouvrages ont d’emblée fait dialoguer histoire et littérature[4], à l’heure actuelle, les études littéraires transatlantiques s’appuient sur d’autres domaines aussi divers que les sciences sociales, les migration studies, les problématiques mémorielles, les études de traduction ou encore les études de genre[5], donnant ainsi un cadre flexible pour penser les connexions littéraires à travers l’océan Atlantique. La Caraïbe offre aussi des pistes pour penser l’avènement d’une littérature-monde dépassant les cadres nationaux, ou penser des esthétiques propres aux périphéries du système-monde.

Tout en prenant comme point de départ de notre réflexion une perspective régionale, puisque notre intérêt se porte avant tout sur la Caraïbe, nous souhaitons aborder les littératures contemporaines de cet espace à partir de ce cadre transnational, et envisager en retour comment leur étude peut contribuer à le structurer.

Sans que l’on s’y limite, les thèmes et les domaines suivants pourront être envisagés, à partir d’un corpus caribéen contemporain incluant la littérature ainsi que d’autres médias artistiques, y compris la musique.

Place de la Caraïbe dans les géographies littéraires transatlantiques : quelles géographies littéraires voit-on apparaître dans les littératures caribéennes actuelles ? Comment celles-ci contribuent-elles à représenter, façonner l’espace transatlantique et les aires qu’il relie ? Comment les littératures caribéennes se pensent-elles à travers les rapports transatlantiques ? Peut-on définir celles-ci comme un ensemble cohérent dépassant l’aspect fragmentaire de la région ? Comment la Caraïbe est-elle représentée dans les littératures d’autres aires autour de l’Atlantique ?

Diasporas, minorités, construction des identités : Comment les textes contemporains problématisent-ils les expériences diasporiques ainsi que la construction des identités, souvent marquée par les expériences minoritaires, qui en découlent ? Comment les œuvres explorent-elles le rapport des communautés au passé, entre histoire et mémoire des migrations, ainsi qu’aux langues parlées, écrites, rejetées, ou oubliées, comme lieux d’enjeux de construction personnelle et de perspectives politiques ? Quelles réflexions proposent-elles sur la possibilité d’une créolisation ?

Circulations, échanges, influences : quelles sont les formes qu’ont prises les circulations, les échanges et les transferts culturels dans l’espace atlantique ces trente dernières années ? Comment ont évolué les anciens rapports avec d’autres aires géographiques autrefois explicités dans les littératures caribéennes : comment s’écrivent à présent les rapports à l’Afrique, ou les dynamiques entre centre(s) et périphérie(s) ? Une approche multiscalaire, par exemple par exploration des dynamiques cisatlantiques ou des échanges dans « l’Atlantique du sud » permettra de mettre en valeur les nouvelles perspectives de décentrement dans les littératures caribéennes. Le paradigme transatlantique, longtemps centré sur le continent africain, peut également tirer parti d’approches transocéaniques qui intègrent, par exemple la contribution du sous-continent indien dans l’émergence des pratiques culturelles de l'archipel.

Comment les textes et les formes littéraires circulent-ils et se transforment-ils entre les trois continents ? Si les auteurs matérialisent ces liens transatlantiques en migrant eux-mêmes, dans quelle mesure lisent-ils leurs contemporains et dialoguent-ils avec eux ? Et si les liens transatlantiques s’inscrivent dans une dynamique plus globale de circulation culturelle, mettent-ils en valeur une spécificité de l’espace atlantique, cherchent-ils à s’inscrire dans les enjeux globaux d’échanges donnant lieu au développement des littératures mondiales ?

Comment se structurent les dialogues entre le monde académique caribéen et ceux des trois continents ? Comment les concepts circulent-ils et comment éclairent-ils la lecture des œuvres caribéennes d’un espace à l’autre ?

Diffusion des littératures caribéennes dans l’espace transatlantique : quelles sont les conditions d’édition et de diffusion des littératures caribéennes aussi bien dans la Caraïbe que sur les trois continents ? Quelle réception est faite aux œuvres dans les diverses littératures nationales, et notamment dans celles des anciens centres colonisateurs européens ? Quels sont les enjeux économiques, culturels et politiques de leur éventuelle traduction ?

—

Les communications pourront se faire en français ou en anglais.

Les propositions de communication d’environ 300 mots accompagnées d’une courte biobibliographie sont à envoyer à ebeauval@parisnanterre.fr, corentin.jegou@univ-nantes.fr, et marionlabourey@gmail.com avant le 30 mars 2026.

***

Caribbean Literatures: Contemporary Transatlantic Trajectories

CARACOL Conference

Université Paris Nanterre, 18-19 June 2026

Organisers: Élisabeth Beauvallet (LIPO/REPLICA), Corentin Jégou (CRINI), Marion Labourey (CRLC)

This conference aims to examine the place of the Caribbean and its literatures within the cultural dynamics and literary production of the transatlantic space since the 1990s. As a space that remains shaped by its colonial history, the Caribbean is a locus of circulation, at once open to, and in tension with, the geographical areas surrounding the Atlantic. Édouard Glissant spoke of the “horrible hyphen” which had yoked together the continents across the Atlantic, to signify the tragic dimension of the relation with which the history of the ocean was synonymous.[6]

Postcolonial studies and then decolonial studies, in conjunction with transatlantic studies, have allowed us to reconsider the perception of a largely peripheral Caribbean by placing it at the center of exchanges at various scales within the fluid geographical space of the Atlantic. The focus of this conference is on recent phenomena of literary and cultural circulation between the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Since the early 1990s and the publication of Paul Gilroy's seminal work, The Black Atlantic: Modernity and Double Consciousness (1993), transatlantic studies have progressively become a major field of research in both the Anglophone and Francophone as well as Spanish-speaking worlds. Based on a reflection on the ways in which the diasporas of sub-Saharan Africa were marked by their resistance to colonization and the slave trade, as well as on the need to move beyond national or local frameworks, Gilroy proposes to consider the Atlantic primarily as a space of hybridity and intercultural dialogue. In his wake, transatlantic literary studies have focused on literary circulation and exchange, on the intersections and connections between literatures across the particular space of the Atlantic Ocean. These studies have expanded to include the Francophone, Hispanophone, Lusophone, and Dutch-speaking worlds, which Gilroy had left aside, and embraced multidisciplinary perspectives.

In the English-speaking world, transatlantic studies developed rapidly thanks to the combined contributions of cultural studies and postcolonial studies, becoming a fully-fledged field of research as early as the 2000s.[7] In France, however, they only truly took off in the 2010s, driven by Yves Clavaron and especially Jean-Marc Moura, a specialist in postcolonial theories within Francophone literatures.[8] While many works have, from the outset, fostered a dialogue between history and literature,[9] transatlantic literary studies now draw on other fields as diverse as the social sciences, migration studies, memory studies, translation studies, and gender studies, thus providing a flexible framework for understanding literary connections across the Atlantic Ocean.[10] The Caribbean also offers avenues for considering the emergence of a world literature that transcends national boundaries, or for exploring aesthetics specific to the peripheries of the world-system.

While taking a regional perspective as our starting point, since our primary focus is the Caribbean, we wish to approach contemporary literatures from the region within this transnational framework, and in turn consider how their study can contribute to structuring it.

Based on a contemporary Caribbean corpus including literature as well as other art forms including music, possible topics for investigation may include, but are not limited to, the following themes. In line with the original analyses of Paul Gilroy and, more broadly, with the vast and transdisciplinary field of transatlantic studies, reflections on other arts, such as music or visual arts, will be welcome.

The Caribbean's place in transatlantic literary geographies: what literary geographies are emerging in contemporary Caribbean literatures? How do these texts contribute to representing and shaping the transatlantic space and the areas it connects? How do Caribbean literatures reflect on themselves through transatlantic relations? Can they be defined as a coherent whole that transcends the fragmented nature of the region? How is the Caribbean represented in the literatures of other areas around the Atlantic?

Diasporas, minorities, identity construction: How do contemporary texts problematize diasporic experiences and the resulting construction of identities, often marked by minority experiences? How do their works explore communities' relationship to the past, between history and the memory of migrations, as well as to spoken, written, rejected, or forgotten languages, as sites of personal construction and political perspectives? What reflections do they offer on the possibility of creolization?

Circulations, exchanges, influences: what forms have cultural circulations, exchanges, and transfers taken in the Atlantic space over the last thirty years? How are relationships with Africa, or the dynamics between centers and peripheries, now being written? A multiscalar approach, for example by exploring cis-Atlantic dynamics or exchanges in the "South Atlantic," may highlight new perspectives of decentering in Caribbean literatures. The transatlantic paradigm, long centered on the African continent, can also benefit from transoceanic approaches that integrate, for example, the contribution of the Indian subcontinent to the emergence of the archipelago's cultural practices.

How do texts and literary forms circulate and mutate between the three continents? If authors materialize these transatlantic links by migrating themselves, to what extent do they read their contemporaries and engage in dialogue with them? And if transatlantic links are part of a broader dynamic of cultural circulation, do they highlight a specificity of the Atlantic space, or do they seek to participate in the global issues of exchange that give rise to the development of world literatures?

How are dialogues structured between the Caribbean academic world and those of the three continents? How do concepts circulate and how do they inform the reading of Caribbean works from one region to another?

Dissemination of Caribbean literatures in the transatlantic space: what are the parameters of publishing and diffusion of Caribbean literatures both in the Caribbean and on the three continents? How are these works received in various national literatures, particularly those of the former European colonial powers? What are the economic, cultural, and political implications of their potential translation?

Papers may be presented in French or English.

Please email a 300-word abstract and a short bio to marionlabourey@gmail.com, corentin.jegou@univ.nantes.fr, and ebeauval@parisnanterre.fr for consideration no later than 30 March 2026.





[1] Glissant Édouard, Traité du Tout-Monde : Poétique IV, Gallimard, 1997, p. 190.

[2] Boelhower William, “The Rise of the New Atlantic Studies Matrix”, in Twenty Years of American Literary History : The Anniversary Volume, American Literary History, 20 (1/2), 2008, p. 83-101 ; Manning Susan et Taylor Andrew (dir.), Transatlantic Literary Studies: A Reader, Edinburgh University Press, 2007.

[3] Clavaron Yves et Moura Jean-Marc (dir.), Les Empires de l’Atlantique, XIXe-XXIe siècles, Les Perséides, 2012 ; Moura Jean-Marc et Porra Véronique (dir.), L’Atlantique littéraire : Perspectives théoriques sur la constitution d’un espace translinguistique, Georg Olms Verlag, 2015.

[4] Marshall Bill, The French Atlantic : Travels in Culture and History, Liverpool University Press, 2009 ; Miller Christopher, The French Atlantic Triangle : Literature and Culture of the Slave Trade, Duke University Press, 2008 ; Tavor Bannet Eve et Manning Susan (dir.), Transatlantic Literary Studies, 1660-1830, Cambridge University Press, 2012.

[5] Chaudet Chloé, Cubbedu-Proux Stefania et Moura Jean-Marc (dir.), L’Atlantique littéraire au féminin : Approches comparatistes (XXe-XXIe siècles), Presses universitaires Blaise Pascal, 2012.



[6] Édouard Glissant, Traité du Tout-Monde : Poétique IV, Gallimard, 1997, p. 190.

[7] William Boelhower, “The Rise of the New Atlantic Studies Matrix”, in Twenty Years of American Literary History : The Anniversary Volume, American Literary History, 20 (1/2), 2008, p. 83-101 ; Susan Manning and Andrew Taylor (eds.), Transatlantic Literary Studies: A Reader, Edinburgh University Press, 2007.

[8] Yves Clavaron, Jean-Marc Moura (eds.), Les Empires de l’Atlantique, XIXe-XXIe siècles, Les Perséides, 2012 ; Jean-Marc Moura and Véronique Porra (eds.), L’Atlantique littéraire : Perspectives théoriques sur la constitution d’un espace translinguistique, Georg Olms Verlag, 2015.

[9] Bill Marshall, The French Atlantic: Travels in Culture and History, Liverpool University Press, 2009 ; Christopher Miller, The French Atlantic Triangle : Literature and Culture of the Slave Trade, Duke University Press, 2008 ; Eve Tavor Bannet and Susan Manning (eds.), Transatlantic Literary Studies, 1660-1830, Cambridge University Press, 2012.

[10] Chloé Chaudet, et al. (eds.), L’Atlantique littéraire au féminin : Approches comparatistes (XXe-XXIe siècles), Presses universitaires Blaise Pascal, 2012.