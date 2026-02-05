The business of producing and promoting women’s writing. How are books born? From idea to the global shelf (Institute of Languages, Cultures and Societies, London)

The business of producing and promoting women’s writing. How are books born? From idea to the global shelf

This 2-day conference, marking International Women's Day 2026, overlaps partially with the London Book Fair and includes a public author reading with authors Nadia Terranova, Osvalde Lewat, and Enrica Maria Ferrara. Confirmed keynote speakers are Francesca Beauman (Director Persephone Books), Professor Gisèle Sapiro (EHESS - School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences, Paris, and CNRS - French National Centre for Scientific Research) and Claire Shanahan (Executive Director The Women's Prize Trust).

The conference will conclude with a public Roundtable on Day 2: From idea to the global shelf. The decision-making processes in the publishing industry.

Chair: Prof. Maggie Humm (University of East London and Author)

Discussant: Prof. Gisèle Sapiro (EHESS/CNRS-Paris)

Speakers:

Prof. Nicola Wilson (Centre for Book Culture and Publishing, University of Reading)

Koukla Maclehose (Scout and Publisher Open Border Press)

Julie Finidori (Agent Aevitas Creative Management UK)

Dr Bibi Bakare-Yusuf (Publishing Director Cassava Republic Press)

Aina Marti (Founder Héloïse Press)

Please download the full 2 day conference programme (pdf)

Registration Fees for this conference on 12 - 13 March are:

Waged 2 days £30

Waged 1 day (Thursday) £20

Waged 1 day (Friday) £20

Unwaged 2 days £25

Unwaged 1 day (Thursday) £15

Unwaged 1 day (Friday) £15

To register to attend this 2 day conference please click on the 'Book now' button at the top of the page available here: https://ilcs.sas.ac.uk/news-events/events/business-producing-promoting-womens-writing-how-are-books-born-idea-global-shelf. Please follow the registration process and ensure payment goes through. An automatic confirmation email will be sent to you; please check your spam or junk folders as it can sometimes be found there. Please note registration for the conference will close on Wednesday 4th March 2026.

Please note the conference registration fee covers teas and coffees, there will be a wine reception given both evenings, lunch is own arrangements. Although meals are not provided catering is available to purchase in the Senate House Bloom Café, located on the lower ground floor, Senate House- South Block (the Café is open to students, staff and visitors to the University of London).

If you cannot attend the conference but would like to attend the Author Reading or the Roundtable you can register to attend these separately. These events are open to all and free of charge:

Attend Author-Reading only: https://ilcs.sas.ac.uk/news-events/events/author-reading-event-business-producing-promoting-womens-writing-how-are-books-born-idea-global

Attend Roundtable only: https://ilcs.sas.ac.uk/news-events/events/roundtable-idea-global-shelf-decision-making-processes-publishing-industry

Kindly sponsored by the Cassal and Coffin Trust Funds of the University of London and the French Embassy.