The Memorial for Those Who Did Not Fall in War (Paris)

The Memorial for Those Who Did Not Fall in War

Contemporary Art Exhibition | International Symposium | Cultural Program

Free with Pre-Registration (French & English)

The Memorial For Those Who Did Not Fall In War (MNW) reimagines the emblem of war’s suffering, the memorial, for a world in which “peace” no longer shields anyone from the harms and responsibilities of military violence. Nations that see themselves as peaceful continue to participate in the global arms trade and in military interventions that fuel wars and genocides. As a result, even those who have never set foot in a conflict zone are shaped by war’s psychological, ecological, and political consequences, whether distant or historical.

Refusing to remain unwilling partners and silent sufferers of this destruction, MNW gathers collaborators from across the globe, from the world's leading contemporary artists and theorists to writers, performers, and filmmakers, around a shared conviction: as long as we are all harmed by war and participate in the systems that sustain conflict, none of us can truly be at peace. From this position, the MNW invites audiences to question their most basic assumptions about how peace and war are perceived, experienced, and imagined, and to develop new cultural, visual, and intellectual languages through which to understand what it means to live 'at peace' and 'at war' in the twenty-first century.

The Paris launch will unfold across three interconnected dimensions: a contemporary art exhibition, an international symposium, and a public cultural program of performances, readings, and screenings. Together, these formats form the foundation of MNW’s long-term model, in which research, artistic practice, and public pedagogy are inseparable.

This inaugural event marks the beginning of the Memorial’s ongoing journey across regions and continents. Conceived as a drifting, evolving institution rather than a fixed monument, MNW will continue to travel globally to each region of the world, engaging local histories, conflicts, and forms of memory, while building conversations across frontiers on responsibility, peace, and ecological justice.

At a time when war is increasingly normalized as distant, inevitable, or abstract, The Memorial for Those Who Did Not Fall in War insists on a different ethical and cultural stance: that peace cannot be understood as the absence of direct violence, and that responsibility does not stop at national borders.

—

Program

Day 1: Feb. 11, 2026

09:40–10:15 Gathering

10:15–10:30 Acknowledgments and Project Vision

Dr. Hadas Zahavi, Director of The Memorial for Those Who Did Not Fall in War (Columbia University)

10:30–12:00 Opening Lecture and Discussion: Témoigner pour le témoin

Prof. Georges Didi-Huberman (EHESS)

12:00–13:30 Lunch Break

13:30–15:15 Opening Panel: War in Disguise

Prof. Nina Berman (Columbia University, Fellow of the Institute for Ideas and Imagination)

Prof. Françoise Vergès (University of London)

Kapwani Kiwanga

15:15–15:30 Coffee Break

15:30–16:30 Literary Conversation: Algeria in France Today

Leïla Sebbar

Yahia Belaskri

16:30–16:45 Refreshment Break

16:45–17:45 Artist Talk: Unlearning War Through Images

Hito Steyerl

Prof. Lorie Novak (NYU)

Session Chair: Laura Lema Silva

18:00–19:00 Exhibition Opening and Artistic Performance

What Have I Done to You? Baptist Coelho

19:00–20:00 A Dance Performance with Live Piano

Ablaye Birahim Diop

Nikias Imhoof

—

Day 2: Feb. 12, 2026

09:30–10:00 Gathering

10:00–11:30 Roundtable: War as a System of Spaces

Research Director at the CNRS Prof. Sarga Moussa (THALIM, CNRS): Rendre visibles et audibles les blessés de la guerre dans Un souvenir de Solférino (1862) d'Henry Dunant; Une rhétorique de l'horreur au service d'un humanisme moderne d'inspiration chrétienne

Prof. Luba Jurgenson (Sorbonne Université): Paysage de guerre, paysage de paix? À propos d'une zone minière/concentrationnaire en République tchèque

Prof. Thomas Hippler (University of Caen): Bombarder pour la paix? La guerre aérienne et l’ordre international

Session Chair: Dr. Guido Furci (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

11:30–11:45 Coffee Break

11:45–13:15 Interactive Session: Peace in Practice

Majd Abdel Hamid: Texture of Memory

Prof. Yann Toma (Sorbonne): L’Air de la guerre

Dr. Barbara Polla (ULB): Hospitalité et paix : un effort perpétuel

13:15–14:30 Lunch Break

14:30–15:15 Performance

Inutile, Meltem Yildiz

15:15–15:30 Coffee Break

15:30–17:00 Roundtable: Peace After the Algorithm

Prof. Alexandre Gefen (THALIM CNRS): Le langage et la guerre à l’heure de l’IA générative

Lesia Khomenko: Working on User-Generated Footage from the Russian-Ukrainian War

Warren Neidich: Peace Machine: The Brain Without Organs

17:00–17:15 Short Break

17:15–18:15 Workshop

Julieta Aranda

18:15–19h15 Refreshment Break

19:15–20:45 Film Screening: Nikah, followed by Q&A

Mukaddas Mijit

Bastien Ehouzan

—

Day 3: Feb. 13, 2026

09:30–10:00 Gathering & Morning Coffee

10:00–11:30 Closing Panel: Whose War Is It, Anyway?

Prof. Stéphane Gerson (NYU): Quand la guerre se terre sous l’aventure

Prof. Philippe Mesnard (Université Clermont Auvergne): De quelle imagination parlons-nous ?

Prof. Catherine Brun (THALIM, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle): « Il paraît que nous sommes en guerre »

Session Chair: Dr. Pauline Hachette (Université Paris 8)

11:30–11:45 Coffee Break

11:45–12:45 Artist Conversation

Paola Yacoub, La guerre est monotone

12:45–13:30 Closing Workshop

Dr. Dalia Abu Sbitan (THALIM, CNRS): Diagnosing War: A Participatory Session in Narrative Diagnostics

—

Board

Hadas Zahavi (Director), Alexandre Gefen, Sarga Moussa, Sarah Cole, Marianne Hirsch, Bruno Bosteels, Madeleine Dobie, Nina Berman, Joerg M. Schaefer, David C. Johnston, Thomas W. Dodman.

—

Participating Artists

Hito Steyerl (Germany), Kapwani Kiwanga (Canada/Tanzania), Julieta Aranda (Mexico/Germany), Majd Abdel Hamid (Palestine/Syria), Lesia Khomenko (Ukraine), Louis-Cyprien Rials (Iraq/France), Nina Berman (USA), Lorie Novak (USA), Yann Toma (France), Paola Yacoub (Lebanon/France), Vera Kox (Luxembourg/Germany), Meltem Yildiz (Bakur Kurdistan), Baptist Coelho (India), Warren Neidich (USA), Syd Krochmalny (Argentina), Detext (Spain), Manuela Morgaine (France).

—

The organizers wish to express their sincere gratitude to NYU Maison Française, Columbia University Society of Senior Scholars, Université Paris-Est Créteil, Centre for Literary and Intermedial Crossings Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Cloud Seven, Eric Mouchet Gallery, The Slip, Seize Avril, Galerie Poggi, Kultur | lx – Arts Council Luxembourg, Maison du Grand-Duché de Luxembourg, Marfa Projects, Ceysson & Bénétière, L’Endroit, Les Films du Bal, as well as to the individuals Lindsey Michelle Schram, Betti-Sue Hertz, Mickaël Faure, Frédéric de Goldschmidt, Eric Mouchet and Corinne Diserens, for their generous support and collaboration.