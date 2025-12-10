Actualités et perspectives de la recherche sur l’estampe à l’époque moderne (Poitiers)

Appel à communications

Actualités et perspectives de la recherche sur l’estampe à l’époque moderne

Journée d’études - Université de Poitiers - Jeudi 24 septembre 2026

La journée d’études a pour objectif de réunir des chercheurs confirmés, jeunes docteurs, doctorants et étudiants — en histoire de l’art ou issus d’autres disciplines — autour de l’actualité et des perspectives de la recherche sur l’estampe à l’époque moderne (XVe - XVIIIe siècles). Elle entend offrir un espace d’échanges consacré aux approches récentes et aux travaux en cours, qu’ils portent sur les pratiques et les techniques de l’estampe, sur ses réseaux de production, de diffusion et d’échanges, ou encore sur la place de l’image imprimée dans la culture visuelle et matérielle.

Les interventions, d’une durée d’une vingtaine de minutes, pourront, sans restriction géographique, aborder tous les aspects de la production, de la diffusion et de la réception des estampes, dans une perspective historique, artistique, matérielle ou théorique. S’inscrivant dans l’axe « Création, corpus, patrimoine » du Centre de recherches interdisciplinaires en histoire, histoire de l’art et musicologie, la journée d’étude se tiendra le jeudi 24 septembre 2026 à l’Université de Poitiers et sera retransmise en visioconférence.

—

Modalités de soumission

Les propositions de communication (en français ou en anglais) devront comprendre : un titre ; un résumé de 2 500 signes maximum (espaces compris) ; une courte présentation de l’auteur (affiliation institutionnelle, coordonnées, sujet(s) de recherches). Les candidatures sont à envoyer avant le 16 février 2026 inclus.

—

Organisation

Teoman AKGÖNÜL, doctorant à l’Université de Poitiers (CRIHAM) & INHA

Amélie FOLLIOT, doctorante à l’Université Rennes 2 (HCA)

Estelle LEUTRAT, professeure à l’Université de Poitiers (CRIHAM)

Louise QUENTEL, doctorante à l’Université de Poitiers (CRIHAM)

___

Call for papers

Rethinking Early Modern Print Today: New Questions & New Approaches

Symposium - University of Poitiers - Thursday, September 24, 2026

The symposium aims to bring together established researchers, early career scholars, PhD candidates, and students — in art history or related disciplines — to present and discuss current research and perspectives on prints in the early modern period (15th - 18th centuries). It seeks to provide a forum for exchange devoted to recent approaches and ongoing projects, whether they focus on the practices and techniques of printmaking, on its networks of production, circulation, and exchange, or on the place of the printed image within visual and material culture.

Presentations, lasting around twenty minutes, may address, without geographical restriction, any aspect of the production, circulation, or reception of prints, from historical, artistic, material or theoretical perspectives. As part of the “Creation, Corpus, Heritage” program of the Interdisciplinary Research Center for History, Art History, and Musicology, the symposium will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the University of Poitiers and will also be available via videoconference.

Submission guidelines

Please submit an abstract with a title (in French or English) of no more than 2,500 characters (including spaces) and a short biographical note (institutional affiliation, contact details, and research topic(s)) by 16 february 2026.

Organizers

Teoman AKGÖNÜL, doctoral student, University of Poitiers (CRIHAM) & INHA

Amélie FOLLIOT, doctoral student, Rennes 2 University (HCA)

Estelle LEUTRAT, professor, University of Poitiers (CRIHAM)

Louise QUENTEL, doctoral student, University of Poitiers (CRIHAM)

—

Contact : je.rechercheestampe@gmail.com