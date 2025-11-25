Negotiating safety. Literary and cinematic stagings of queer spaces since 1900 (Vienne, Autriche)
The international conference “Negotiating safety. Literary and cinematic stagings of queer spaces since 1900” aims to explore the question of spaces within queer cultural productions. Although this subject has been little addressed in research, it is just as important as the question of temporalities, for example. Over two days, researchers from different disciplines, working in different geographical and cultural areas, will propose approaches for reflection and engage in joint discussion in order to open up new perspectives for research.
Those wishing to attend the conference on Zoom can send an email to: margit.seebacher@univie.ac.at
Organisation: Flori Haack, Teresa Hiergeist, Alex Lachkar, Judith Wimmer
Program
Thursday, November 27
12:30 pm
Welcome and Introduction
Panel 1 | Doing Queer Spaces
1:00-1:30 pm | Carlos Gustavo Halaburda
Vaslav Nijinsky’s Velvet Siege: Androgynous Invasions and the Making of Queer Space in Cosmopolitan Buenos Aires
1:30-2:00 pm | Flori Haack
Constructing Lesbian Space: Queer Spatiality and Temporality in the Writings of Vivien and Barney and Their Connection to the Salon at Rue Jacob
2:00-2:30 pm | Panel Discussion
Coffee Break
Panel 2 | Navigating Queer Affects
3:00-3:30 pm | Michaela Rumpíková
Queers at the Family Table: Negotiating the Self and the Family through Space 3:30-4:00 pm | Olivia Poppe
Queering flmic space through olfactory and tactile reconfgurations in The Five Devils (Léa Mysius, F 2022)
4:00-4:30 pm | Panel Discussion
Evening Buffet at the University
Friday, November 28
Panel 3 | Queer Fluidity
9:00-9:30 am | Martyna Miernecka
Turning Toward the Sea: Queer Desire and the More-than-Human Shore
9:30-10:00 am | Julia Waygand
Fragile Safe Spaces: Fluidity, Confict, and the Queer Gaze in Tomboy and Petite Maman of Céline Sciamma
10:00-10:30 am | Elie Marchand
Underwater Arenas: Queer Empathy, Structural Confict and the Limits of Safety in Sœurs sirènes
10:30-11:00 am | Panel Discussion
Coffee Break
Panel 4 | Queer Resistance
11:30 am-12:00 pm | Katharina Wiedlack
“Bring me your angel with a dirty face and only half dozen or so androgynes:” Negotiating Safety and Indigequeer Resistance
12:00-12:30 pm | Niv Nissim Schvartz
Erotics of Exposure: Cruising, Ambiguity, and the Poetics of Queer Space in Contemporary Film
12:30-1:00 pm | Panel Discussion
1:00-1:15 pm | Closing Remarks
Lunch Buffet at the University
3:00 pm-5:00 pm | Cultural Program: Qwien – Museum for Queer History Vienna