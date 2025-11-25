Negotiating safety. Literary and cinematic stagings of queer spaces since 1900 (Vienne, Autriche)

The international conference “Negotiating safety. Literary and cinematic stagings of queer spaces since 1900” aims to explore the question of spaces within queer cultural productions. Although this subject has been little addressed in research, it is just as important as the question of temporalities, for example. Over two days, researchers from different disciplines, working in different geographical and cultural areas, will propose approaches for reflection and engage in joint discussion in order to open up new perspectives for research.

Those wishing to attend the conference on Zoom can send an email to: margit.seebacher@univie.ac.at

Organisation: Flori Haack, Teresa Hiergeist, Alex Lachkar, Judith Wimmer

Program

Thursday, November 27

12:30 pm

Welcome and Introduction

Panel 1 | Doing Queer Spaces

1:00-1:30 pm | Carlos Gustavo Halaburda

Vaslav Nijinsky’s Velvet Siege: Androgynous Invasions and the Making of Queer Space in Cosmopolitan Buenos Aires

1:30-2:00 pm | Flori Haack

Constructing Lesbian Space: Queer Spatiality and Temporality in the Writings of Vivien and Barney and Their Connection to the Salon at Rue Jacob

2:00-2:30 pm | Panel Discussion

Coffee Break

Panel 2 | Navigating Queer Affects

3:00-3:30 pm | Michaela Rumpíková

Queers at the Family Table: Negotiating the Self and the Family through Space 3:30-4:00 pm | Olivia Poppe

Queering flmic space through olfactory and tactile reconfgurations in The Five Devils (Léa Mysius, F 2022)

4:00-4:30 pm | Panel Discussion

Evening Buffet at the University

Friday, November 28

Panel 3 | Queer Fluidity

9:00-9:30 am | Martyna Miernecka

Turning Toward the Sea: Queer Desire and the More-than-Human Shore

9:30-10:00 am | Julia Waygand

Fragile Safe Spaces: Fluidity, Confict, and the Queer Gaze in Tomboy and Petite Maman of Céline Sciamma

10:00-10:30 am | Elie Marchand

Underwater Arenas: Queer Empathy, Structural Confict and the Limits of Safety in Sœurs sirènes

10:30-11:00 am | Panel Discussion

Coffee Break

Panel 4 | Queer Resistance

11:30 am-12:00 pm | Katharina Wiedlack

“Bring me your angel with a dirty face and only half dozen or so androgynes:” Negotiating Safety and Indigequeer Resistance

12:00-12:30 pm | Niv Nissim Schvartz

Erotics of Exposure: Cruising, Ambiguity, and the Poetics of Queer Space in Contemporary Film

12:30-1:00 pm | Panel Discussion

1:00-1:15 pm | Closing Remarks

Lunch Buffet at the University

3:00 pm-5:00 pm | Cultural Program: Qwien – Museum for Queer History Vienna