Éric Essono Tsimi, Andrea Behrends, Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni, African Studies Now. Critical Approaches to Racialization and Identity Politics in Francophone Contexts

Table of contents

1. Introduction 1–20

Eric Essono Tsimi , Andrea Behrends and Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni

2. Inheriting One’s Heritage 21–38

Seloua Luste Boulbina

3. Overcoming Epistemic Coloniality 39–56

Claude Abé

4. Exploring the Interplay of Afropolitanism, Afro-Radicalism, and Afrocentricity 57–74

Mathias Eric Owona Nguini

5. Racialization of the Arabic Language through the Francophone Lens of an Arab Author 75–92

Sana Alaya Seghair

6. On the Entrapment of Francophone Africa 93–110

Eric Essono Tsimi

7. Decolonizing the Training Curricula in Social Sciences in Cameroon 111–128

Estelle Kouokam

8. Provisional Notes on Africa’s Political Epistemology 129–146

Pélagie Chantal Belomo Essono

9. The Motion of Memory 147–158

Jean-Pierre Bekolo

10. Reimagining African Scholarship 161–182

Eric Essono Tsimi

11. A Conversation with Andrea Behrends on Traveling Models, Resource Management, and African Transformations 183–194

Eric Essono Tsimi and Andrea Behrends

12. Decolonial Currents and Mystical Traditions 195–206

Brice Molo, with Peter Geschiere & Florence Bernault

13. Afterword 207–217

Amber Murrey

—

Reviews

Amidst ongoing debates around "decolonizing" academic disciplines––debates that have often remained focused on and in the Global North––African Studies Now offers a timely and critical intervention. Across an impressive range of disciplines (history, anthropology, philosophy, political science), this volume recentres African perspectives, rethinks approaches, and refreshes our conceptual vocabularies. Above all, the contributions assembled here assert Francophone Africa as a vibrant site of intellectual and cultural production: that is, where some of the most important and exciting conversations in African Studies are happening, right now. — Doyle D. Calhoun, University of Cambridge, UK