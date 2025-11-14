Andrea Bardin, Marco Ferrari, Anaïs Nony, Gregorio Tenti (éds.), The Edinburgh Companion to Gilbert Simondon

The Edinburgh Companion to Gilbert Simondon (Edinburgh University Press, 2025) est l'introduction la plus exhaustive à ce jour à l'œuvre et à la philosophie de Gilbert Simondon. Elle couvre tous les aspects du travail de Simondon, mettant en lumière sa cohérence interne et son potentiel innovant dans divers domaines de recherche. La complexité de son entreprise philosophique est interprétée de manière rigoureuse et rendue accessible aux chercheurs désireux de franchir les frontières disciplinaires et d'explorer de nouvelles appropriations de son œuvre. Structuré en quatre sections distinctes, le volume présente des essais de chercheurs et de spécialistes issus de diverses disciplines, notamment la philosophie, la psychologie, la politique, le droit, les médias, l'architecture, l'économie et l'écologie. En outre, le volume inclut une traduction en anglais de « L'Amplification dans les processus d'information » (1962) de Simondon, ainsi qu'une postface biographique de Nathalie Simondon.

Andrea Bardin, Marco Ferrari, Anaïs Nony, Gregorio Tenti, Editors’ Introduction. Simondon for the Twenty-first Century Gilbert Simondon, Amplification in Information Processes (1962), traduction en anglais par Benoit Dillet et Anaïs Nony Part I Individuations1. Gus Hewlett, Simondon and Physical Individuation2. Giovanni Carrozzini, Simondon and the Individuation of Living Beings3. Lina Marcela Gil-Congote, Germán Vargas Guillén, Simondon, Psychology and Psychic Individuation4. Vincent Bontems, Simondon and Technical Individuation (What is Called AI?)5. Juan Manuel Heredia, Pablo Rodríguez, Simondon and Transindividual Individuation. Technicity and Affectivity inDigital Networks6. Giovanni Menegalle, Individuating Simondon. The Cold War and the Politics of ‘Industrial Society’ Part II Themes7. Clémentine Lessard, Simondon’s Metaphysics. Back to Physis8. Jean-Hugues Barthélémy, Simondon and Physics9. Isabella Builes Roldán, Jorge William Montoya Santamaría, Biological Individuation and its Dynamism in Simondon10. Gregorio Tenti, Simondon and Form. A Pluralism of Nature11. Cécile Malaspina, Simondon and Information. A Qualitative Topological Concept12. Marco Ferrari, Transducting Cybernetics. What Place for Cybernetics in Simondon’s Philosophy? Part III Interpretations13. Mark Hansen, Simondon’s Magic Unity. The Ecosocial Evolution of Humanness and Technicity14. Daniela Voss, Simondon. Invention and Image15. Xavier Guchet, Simondon. Technics and Politics16. Simon Mills, The Optative. Simondon on Technical and Ethical Invention17. Andrea Bardin, Simondon’s Politics of Human Nature. Techno-Symbolic Mediums andTransindividual Invention18. Anaïs Nony, Simondon’s Philosophy and the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence Part IV Beyond Simondon19. Vittorio Morfino, From Individuation to the Transindividual. Simondon through Althusser 20. Diego Viana, Simondon and the Operative Scheme of Money 21. Gonzalo S. Aguirre, Techno-Judicial Culture from Hans Kelsen to Bob Dylan. For a SimondonianJurisprudence22. Sébastien Bourbonnais, Maurane Paradis, Architects Harnessing Artificial Intelligence. A Simondonian Perspective 23. Ludovic Duhem, Ecology, Technology and Culture after Simondon Nathalie Simondon, Postface. The Life and Works of Gilbert Simondon