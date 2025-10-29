Diderot Studies – Appel à Varia

La revue Diderot Studies publie des numéros thématiques comprenant également une section varia. La revue peut donc recevoir toute l’année vos propositions d’articles portant sur Diderot, son œuvre, ainsi que sur son environnement culturel et scientifique.

Les propositions d’articles inédits, rédigés en anglais ou en français, sont à envoyer à zeina.hakim@unige.ch et à ffalaky@tulane.edu. Elles devront comporter entre 150 et 300 mots et être accompagnées d’une courte bio-bibliographie de l’auteur·e.

Les propositions retenues donneront lieu à une demande d’article, dont le texte complet comprendra entre 30 000 et 40 000 signes, espaces et notes compris.

Diderot Studies – Open Call for Papers

Diderot Studies publishes thematic issues, which include a “varia” section, for papers not related to the main theme of the issue. The journal is therefore open all year round to receive proposals for articles on Diderot, his work, and his cultural and scientific environment.

Proposals of previously unpublished work, in English or French, should be sent to zeina.hakim@unige.ch and ffalaky@tulane.edu. Abstracts must be 150–300 words and accompanied by a brief biographical note of the author.

Authors whose abstracts are accepted will be requested to submit an article of 30,000–40,000 characters, spaces and notes included.