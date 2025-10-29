Diderot Studies – Call for Special Issue Proposals

Diderot Studies is pleased to invite proposals for thematic Special Issues to be published in 2027 and 2028. All proposals should be sent to zeina.hakim@unige.ch and ffalaky@tulane.edu and should include the following information:

The names, contact details, and affiliations of the proposed Guest Editor(s).

The title of the proposed special issue

A “call for papers” indicating the main theme, key topics, and rationale of the Special Issue

Names and affiliations of prospective authors (if applicable)

Proposed timeline for each of the stages of the project (call for papers, submission of abstracts and articles)

The journal's review committee will assess each proposal and make a decision regarding the acceptability of the project. Recent and forthcoming issues of Diderot Studies have been devoted to Diderot and Landscape, Diderot and Skepticism, Diderot and Posterity and Diderot, Sound and Voice.

—

Diderot Studies – Appel à propositions pour dossiers thématiques

La revue Diderot Studies lance un appel pour les numéros thématiques qui paraitront en 2027 et 2028. Toutes les propositions doivent être envoyées à zeina.hakim@unige.ch et à ffalaky@tulane.edu et devront inclure les informations suivantes :

Nom, coordonnées et affiliation de l’éditeur/-trice ou des éditeurs proposant un numéro spécial

Titre du numéro spécial proposé

Appel à contributions incluant le thème principal, les mots-clés et les raisons justifiant le numéro spécial

Noms et affiliations des auteur-es potentiel-les (le cas échéant)

Calendrier proposé pour chaque étape du projet (appel à contributions, soumission des propositions et des articles)

Toutes les propositions seront soumises au comité de lecture de la revue qui prendra une décision sur le projet proposé. Les numéros récents ou à venir traitent notamment de Diderot et son rapport au paysage, au scepticisme, à la postérité ou encore Diderot entre son et voix.