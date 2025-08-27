Cahiers Élisabéthains, Special issue, vol 117-1, July 2025 (éd. Carole Guidicelli and Cécile Decaix)
Cahiers Élisabéthains: Shakespeare and puppets
Special issue, Volume 117 - Issue 1, July 2025)
Guest editors: Carole Guidicelli and Cécile Decaix
Ce numéro, intégralement en accès libre et gratuit, a été réalisé dans le cadre du projet de recherche PuppetPlays. Reappraising Western European Repertoires for Puppet and Marionette Theatres, 17th–21st centuries (Horizon 2020/ERC GA 835193, Université de Montpellier Paul-Valéry / RIRRA 21), en collaboration avec l’IRCL (UMR 5186, CNRS/Université de Montpellier Paul-Valéry).
—
Introduction
Carole Guidicelli, Didier Plassard, Cécile Decaix
Introduction: Performing Shakespeare with puppets 17th–21st centuries, pp. 3-10.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339021
Articles
Jean Boutan
In the peep box of satire: Johann Friedrich Schink’s Prinz Hamlet von Dännemark, pp. 11-24.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339030
Yanna Kor
Guignol parodies Shakespeare: A case study of Guignol et Juliette and Hamlet by Pierre Rousset, pp. 25-39
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339029
Francesca Di Fazio
Reinventing Shakespeare in the puppet booth: Dramaturgical experiments with glove puppets in Northern Italy, pp. 40-54.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339028
Janice Valls-Russell
‘Enter several strange shapes’ (The Tempest 3.3.18SD): Puppets in Footsbarn Travelling Theatre’s productions of Shakespeare, pp. 55-68.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251329703
Cecile Decaix
‘Taking the car engine apart and show[ing] all the bits’: Adapting Shakespeare for the contemporary puppet stage, pp. 69-81.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339026
Hélène Beauchamp
Making theatre from the debris of The Tempest: La Tempête de Caliban, a monologue for an actor-puppeteer and a foley artist partner, pp. 82-95.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339038
Carole Guidicelli
Visualising Shakespeare: The impact of puppetry on dramaturgy and interpretation, pp. 96-110.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339031
Theatre essay
João Paulo Serea Cardoso
On the staging of Macbeth, pp. 111-118.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339147
Interviews
Vincenzo Pernice
Fairies, marionettes, and Shakespeare: The making of Colla’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. An interview with Cosetta Colla and Stefania Mannacio Colla, pp. 119–127.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339161
Carole Guidicelli, Anna Leone, Sara Maddalena, Didier Plassard, Janice Valls-Russell, Jean Vivier
On Pulchi Shake and Spear: An interview with Bruno Leone, pp. 128–136.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339181
Carole Guidicelli
A gender-fluid Midsummer Night’s Dream: Interview with Jean-Michel d’Hoop, stage director and founder of Cie Point Zéro, Brussels, pp. 137-147.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339182
Daniel Yabut
Interview with Mervyn Millar, director and puppet designer, pp. 148-161.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339148
Daniel Yabut
Interview with Kimberley Sykes, director of As You Like It (2019) for the Royal Shakespeare Company, pp. 162-175.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339149
Performance reviews
Sandrine Le Pors
Baby Macbeth, directed by Agnès Limbos for the Compagnie Gare Centrale in association with Théâtre de la Guimbarde, Théâtre d’Arras, France, 21 November 2023, pp. 176-178.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339183
Coda
Tiffany Stern
Afterword: Shakespeare’s attitude to puppets, pp. 179-187.
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1177/01847678251339022
—
Vous pouvez retrouver l’intégralité du numéro et en télécharger les articles à l’adresse : https://journals.sagepub.com/toc/caea/117/1