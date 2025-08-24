Écologies autochtones et futurs décoloniaux dans Tamazgha (Journal of Amazigh Studies)

Appel à contributions

Écologies autochtones et futurs décoloniaux dans Tamazgha (Afrique du nord)

Face à l’effondrement écologique accéléré, à la rareté croissante de l’eau et à l’expansion capitaliste non durable, Journal of Amazigh Studies souhaite explorer notre condition actuelle et mettre en avant les savoirs autochtones comme réponses essentielles à ces crises interconnectées.

Ce numéro se concentre sur les pratiques écologiques enracinées dans les communautés amazighes à travers Tamazgha (Afrique du nord) et la diaspora, en soulignant l’importance de la terre, de la mémoire et de la continuité culturelle. Il vise également à interroger de manière critique les réalités de la dégradation environnementale, les conséquences des décisions politiques et historiques — y compris les héritages coloniaux et postcoloniaux — et les injustices socio-écologiques persistantes qui se manifestent à travers le changement climatique, la sécheresse, les incendies de forêt, ainsi que l’érosion des droits collectifs à la terre et à l’eau.

Nous accueillons des propositions interdisciplinaires : études littéraires, linguistique, anthropologie, histoire, études cinématographiques et médiatiques, humanités environnementales, études autochtones, études de genre, géographie et domaines connexes. Nous invitons les universitaires, mais aussi les artistes, poètes, activistes et leaders communautaires à considérer l’espace de Tamazgha (Afrique du nord) comme un espace vivant — écologique, culturel et épistémologique. Nous encourageons particulièrement les propositions qui réinvestissent les savoirs liés à la terre, les cosmologies autochtones et les pratiques durables qui remettent en cause les logiques d’extraction, de colonialisme et de dépossession.

Les propositions peuvent porter sur les axes suivants--sans toutefois s’y limiter :

Écologies genrées et savoirs des femmes

Rôle des femmes dans les pratiques durables telles que les soins, l’agriculture, etc., ainsi que dans la préservation des savoirs médicinaux, culinaires et artisanaux. (Mettre en lumière les perspectives écoféministes et intergénérationnelles sur la justice et la souveraineté écologique.)

Littérature, cinéma et mémoire culturelle

Analyse des façons dont les romans, films et récits oraux représentent la terre, résistent à la dégradation écologique, critiquent les pratiques coloniales d’appropriation foncière et imaginent des futurs ancrés dans le soin du territoire. Les contributions peuvent explorer comment la mémoire culturelle s’exprime et se transmet à travers les textes, les archives, les rituels et les médias.

Langue, territoire et souveraineté des savoirs

Étude des liens profonds entre langue, territoire et identité. Cela inclut la revitalisation des langues amazighes comme actes écologiques et politiques, ainsi que le rôle de l’oralité, de l’éducation et des pédagogies enracinées dans la terre dans la transmission des savoirs autochtones.

Écopoétique, arts et traditions orales

Analyse des récits, de la littérature orale, de la poésie et du chant comme réservoirs de mémoire écologique et outils de résistance. Les pratiques artistiques et matérielles — telles que le tissage, l’artisanat, les arts visuels et la performance — peuvent être explorées comme expressions de conscience environnementale et de résilience culturelle.

Réseaux autochtones mondiaux

Exploration des liens entre les communautés amazighes et d’autres peuples autochtones du Sud global et de la diaspora, à travers des luttes écologiques communes, des pratiques culturelles partagées et des solidarités politiques transnationales.

—

Normes pour les propositions d’articles :

· Les propositions d’articles doivent être rédigées en tamazight, en anglais ou en français

· La proposition doit se résumer à 500 mots maximum (ou une page) accompagnée d’une brève biographie avec le nom complet de l’auteur.e, une adresse électronique et affiliation

· Les manuscrits doivent se conformer au style d'écriture académique du MLA (9e édition)

· Le nombre de mots pour les articles de recherche et les essais critiques sont de 6 000 à 10 000

· Toutes les propositions d’article doivent être envoyées sous forme de document Word à JAS avant le 15 octobre 2025.

—

Dates importantes :

· Soumission de proposition: 15 octobre 2025

· Notice d’acceptation: 30 octobre 2025

· Date limite de soumission des articles : le 1er mars 2026

· Publication: 1er avril, 2027

Veuillez noter que toutes les contributions seront soumises à un processus d’évaluation par des pairs (en double aveugle) pour garantir la qualité et l'intégrité de la publication. Pour toute demande de renseignements ou précisions, veuillez contacter l’équipe JAS. Les manuscrits soumis ne doivent pas avoir été publiés antérieurement ni être à l'étude ou publiés ailleurs pendant leur évaluation pour cette revue.

Pour toute demande ou précision, veuillez contacter JAS.

=============================================================

Call for Papers

Indigenous Ecologies and Decolonial Futures in Tamazgha (North Africa)

In the face of accelerating ecological collapse, water scarcity, and unsustainable capitalist expansion, the Journal of Amazigh Studies seeks to explore our current condition and foreground indigenous knowledge as a vital response to these interconnected crises.

This volume focuses on ecological practices rooted in Amazigh communities across Tamazgha (North Africa) and the diaspora, emphasizing the importance of land, memory, and cultural continuity. It also seeks to critically engage with the realities of environmental degradation, the consequences of political and historical decision-making—including colonial and postcolonial legacies—and the persistent socio-ecological injustices manifested in climate change, drought, wildfires, and the erosion of communal land and water rights.

We welcome interdisciplinary submissions from literary studies, linguistics, anthropology, history, film and media studies, environmental humanities, Indigenous studies, gender studies, geography, and related fields. We invite scholars, but also artists, poets, activists, and community leaders to engage with Tamazgha (North Africa) as a living ecological, cultural, and epistemological landscape. We especially encourage submissions that reclaim land-based knowledge, Indigenous cosmologies, and sustainable practices that challenge the logics of extraction, colonialism, and dispossession.

We welcome submissions that address, but are not limited to, the following interconnected areas:

Gendered Ecologies and Women’s Knowledge

Role of women in sustainable practices such as healing, agriculture, midwifery, and food systems, as well as the preservation of medicinal, culinary, and artisanal traditions. (highlight ecofeminist and intergenerational perspectives on reproductive justice and ecological sovereignty).

Literature, film, and cultural memory

Analyze how novels, films, and oral narratives represent the land, resist ecological degradation, critique colonial land practices, and imagine futures grounded in care for place. Contributions may address how cultural memory is expressed and preserved through texts, archives, rituals, and media.

Language, Land, and Knowledge Sovereignty

Investigate the deep interconnections between language, territory, and identity. This includes the revitalization of Amazigh languages as ecological and political acts, and the role of orality, education, and land-based pedagogy in preserving and transmitting Indigenous knowledge.

Ecopoetic, Arts, and Oral Traditions

Examine storytelling, oral literature, poetry, and song as repositories of ecological memory and tools of resistance. Artistic and material practices such as weaving, craftwork, visual media, and performance may be explored as expressions of environmental consciousness and cultural resilience.

Global Indigenous Networks

Explore how Amazigh communities are connected to, and in dialogue with, other Indigenous peoples across the Global South and diaspora through shared ecological struggles, cultural practices, and political solidarities.

Submissions are welcome in Tamazight, French, and English, with a word count of 5,000 to 10,000 words (excluding the bibliography). Interested contributors should start by submitting a 400-word abstract or proposal by (insert date). All contributors must adhere to the MLA style format. Abstracts should be sent via email to journalofamazighstudies@gmail.com

Submission Guidelines

· Submissions should be written in either Tamazight, English, or French

· Include an abstract of no more than 500 words (or one page) and a brief biography with full name, email address, and affiliation

· Manuscripts should follow academic MLA 9th edition writing styles

· Word count for research papers and critical essays: 6,000 - 10,000 words

· Submissions must be sent as a Word document to Contact JAS by October 15, 2025

Important Dates

· Submission deadline: October 15, 2025

· Notification of acceptance: October 30, 2025

· Full articles are expected by March 1st, 2026

· Publication: April 1st, 2027

·

Please note that all submissions will undergo a blind peer-review process to ensure the quality and integrity of the publication.

For any inquiries or clarifications, please Contact the JAS team

==============

Tiɣri i uttekki

Tiklujiyin tineṣliyin d yimal n tukksa n ussehres deg Tmazɣa

Ɣef wayen nettwali d aɣelluy n tgemmi i la yettnernin s tɣawla, lqella n waman i la yettimɣuren, d ussemɣer akapitalist ur nettdum, Aɣmis n Tezrawin Timaziɣin (JAS) yettnadi ad d-iger tamuɣli ɣef liḥala-nneɣ n wass-a, ad d-yesmekti timusniwin n yimezwura nneɣ i wakken ad ilint d tiririyin tigejdanin itezɣenwin-a i yeqqnen gar-asent.

Uṭṭun-a yettmeslay-d ɣef tikliwin n twennaḍt i yuɣen aẓar deg tmettiyin timaziɣin, ama deg temnaḍin n Tamazɣa neɣ deg Dyaspura, timura n beṛṛa anda ttidiren imaziɣen, ad d-isbegnen azal n wakal, n tkatut d yidles yettkemilen. Iswi ines daɣen d asteqsi asenqad (akritiki) ɣef tidet n usseɣli n twennaḍt, ɣef lɣellat n teɣtasin tisertiyin d timezruyanin – gar-asent tukkestin n ussehres d seld-ussehres – d wartiɣedmintinmettiyin tiwennaḍin i nettwali yal tikkelt s ubeddel n unezwi, s taɣart, s tmes n tẓegwa, d uɣelluy n yizerfan igrawen n wakal d waman.

Nqebbel isumar gar tɣawsiwin-a : Tizrawin tiseklanin, tasnilest, tantrupulujit, amezruy, tizrawin n Sinimad ttawilat n yisalan, tussniwin n talsa icudden ɣer twennaḍt, tizrawin n yinaṣliyen (imezdaɣ imenza), tizrawin n tewsit ger yimdanen, tajuɣrafit, d akk iḥricen i terza temsalt. Tinubga ad tili mačči kan iyisdawanen, maca ula i yinaẓuren, imedyazen, imeɣnasen d yimḍebbren inmettiyen la iqedcen ɣefisental n Tmazɣa, i yerran d adeg n tudert i tgemmi, i yedles, d win n tmussni tipistimulujit.

Nessebɣas ladɣa isumar i d-yettawin ɣef tmussniwin n wakal, n tkusmulujit n yinaṣliyen d tikliwinyettdumun i yellan d ugur i tisertiyin n usuffeɣ, n ussehres d tukksa n tmurt.

Isumar zemren ad ḍefren ixfan-agi -- maca ur ttwaḥettmen ara kan ɣef:

Tiklujiyin n tewsit d tmusniwin n tlawin

Ddurt n tlawin deg isemras imenzugen am tdawsa, takerza/tafelaḥt, atg., deɣen deg uḥraz n tmussniwinn tujjya, n usewwi d tẓuri n ufus. (Asbeggen n tmuɣliwin n tmeṭṭut d tmuɣliwin gar tsuta ɣef teɣdemt d tnaya tikulujit).

Tasekla, sinima d tkatut tadelsant

Tasleḍt ɣef iberdan iyes ttgensisen akal s wudem n wungalen, isura d tmucuha s yimi, amek ittqabalenaɣelluy n twennaḍt, isenqaden (ittkritikin) isemras imharsanen n tukksa n wakal, d wamek ittxemmimenɣef yimal i ccuden s akal. Tiwsiwin zemrent ad sqedcent amek takatut tadelsant tettili-d s wudem n yiḍrisen, s tmeẓriwin, s wansayen, d yimedyaten (Allalen n yisalan).

Tutlayt, akal d tnaya n tmusniwin

Tazrawt n wassaɣen ilqayen gar tutlayt, akal, d tmagit. Aya yella deg-s usnerni n tutlayin timaziɣin am tigawin n tgemmi d tsertit, d wayen i d-tettawi timawit, assegmi, d tpidagujiyin ireṣan deg wakal, deg usiweḍ n tmusniwin n yinaṣliyen.

Tamedyazt n twennaḍt, tiẓuriwin d wansayen n yimi

Tasleḍt n tmucuha, tasekla timawit, tamedyazt d ccna i yellan d iɣbula n umekti n twennaḍt d wallalen n umennuɣ. Isemras iẓuranen d tɣawsiwin – am uẓeṭṭa, lḥirfat, tiẓuriwin n tmuɣli, d tazmert – zemrent adilint d tinfaliyin n ḥuezzeb ɣef twennaḍt d uɛeddi adelsan.

Iẓeḍwan inaṣliyen imaḍlanen

Anadi ɣef wassaɣen gar tmettiyin timaziɣin d yiɣerfan inaṣliyen niḍen n wenẓul amaḍlan d Dyaspura, i yesɛan amennuɣ ucrik ɣef twennaḍt, d isemras idelsanen ucriken, d tdukli tasertant gar tmuratiberraniyin.

Ilugan i yisumar n yimagraden:

Isumar n yimagraden yessefk ad ttwarun s tmaziɣt, s teglizit neɣ s tefransist

Assumer ur yessefk ara ad yili ugar n 500 n wawalen (neɣ yiwen n usebter) yettwaḍefren

s yiwet n tmeddurt tawezlant anda a yili isem n umeskar yemden, tansa tiliktrunit, d anta tuddsaiɣer icud (Tasdawit, …)

Iḍrisen ad ttwarun s uɣanib n tira takadimit Modern Language Association (MLA) Taẓṛigt tis 9.

Ilaq ad ilin gar 6000 d 10000 n wawalen i yimagraden n unadi d yiḍrisen usenqed (ikritikiyen).

Akk isumar n yimagraden yessefk ad d-ttwaznen d aḍris s talɣa n Word i weɣmis JAS send 15 tuber 2025.

Izemzen yesɛan azal :

Aceggeɛ/Asekcem n usumer: 15 Tuber 2025

Aɣtas n uqbal : 30 Tuber 2025

Azemz aneggaru n uceggeɛ n yimagraden : 1u n meɣres 2026

Taẓeṛigt : 1u n yebrir 2027

Ilaq ad tḥeqqeḍ belli akk tiwsiwin ad ɛeddint ɣef yiwen n ukala n uskazal n yinefrayen s snat n tikkal akken ad ḍemnent taɣara d tɣellist n teẓrigt. I kra n isteqsiyen neɣ n tmuɣliwin, ttxilwat rzutɣer terbaɛt n uɣmis JAS. Iḍrisen i d-yettwaceggɛen ur yessefk ara ad ilin ffɣen-d zik, yerna uryessefk ara ad ilin ttwaqeblen neɣ ttwassuffɣen anda niḍen deg wakud ideg llan ttwaqeblen itesɣunt-a.

I kra n usuter neɣ n usegzi, ttxilwat rzut ɣer uɣmis JAS.



===============================================

ⵜⴰⵖⵓⵔⵉ ⵉ ⵜⵓⵎⵓⵜⵉⵏ ⵊⴰⵙ#5

ⵜⵉⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵉⵏ ⵜⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵢⵉⵎⴰⵍ ⵏⵏ ⴹⴰⵔⵜ ⵓⵙⴷⵓⵔⵔⵢ ⴳ ⵜⵎⴰⵣⵖⴰ

ⴷⴰⵜ ⵓⵏⵏⵅⵜⵎ ⵉⵖⴰⵡⵍⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ, ⵜⴰⴷⵔⵙⵉ ⵏ ⵡⴰⵎⴰⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵉⵔⵉⵡⵜ ⵏ ⵓⵙⵀⵉⵔⵉⴰⵔⵎⵏⵣⵓⴳ, ⴰⵔ ⵜⵜⵡⴰⵜⴰⵙ ⵜⵙⵖⵓⵏⵜ ⵏ ⵜⵣⵔⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵉⵏ ⴰⴷ ⵜⵙⵏⵉⵔⵎⵜⴰⴳⵯⵏⵉⵜ ⵜⴰⵏⴰⵍⴰⵡⵜ, ⵜⵙⵙⵎⵖⵔ ⵙ ⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⴰ ⵜⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵜ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵔⴰⵔⵉⵜ ⵜⵓⴷⴷⵉⵔⵜⵖⴼ ⵓⵢⴰ ⵏ ⵜⴰⵙⵙⴰⵙⵉⵏ ⵎⵎⵣⴷⴰⵢⵏⵉⵏ. ⴰⵢⴰ ⵏ ⵓⴱⵍⵖ, ⴰⵔ ⵉⵙⵏⵓⵎⵎⵓⵙ ⵖⴼ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏⵜⵉⵡⵏⵏⵉⴹⵉⵏ ⵉⵡⵜⵏ ⵙ ⵉⵣⵖⵔⴰⵏ ⴳ ⵜⵎⵜⵜⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵉⵏ ⴳ ⵜⵎⴰⵣⵖⴰ ⴷ ⵜⵍⵓⵣⵉ, ⵉⵙⵔⵙ ⴰⴹⴰⴷ ⵖⴼ ⵡⴰⵣⴰⵍ ⵏ ⵡⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴷ ⵜⵎⴽⵜⴰⵢⵜ ⴷ ⵓⵏⵣⴰⴳ ⴰⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙ. ⴰⵔ ⵉⵜⵜⵏⴰⴷⴰⴰⵡⴷ ⵜⵎⵢⴰⵇⵇⴰⵏ ⵙ ⵢⴰⵏ ⵢⵉⵎⴽ ⵓⴼⵔⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵉⵎⴰⴷⴷⴰⴷⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵓⵏⵏⵅⵜⵎ ⵏ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷⵉⵏⴰⵍⴽⴰⵎⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵖⵜⴰⵙⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵙⵔⵜⵉⵢⵜ ⴷ ⵓⵎⵣⵔⵓⵢ, ⴳ ⵢⴰⵎⵓ ⵡⴰⵢⴷⴰ ⵏ ⵓⵙⴷⵓⵔⵔⵢ ⴷⵡⵉⵏ ⴹⴰⵔⴰⵙ, ⴷ ⵓⵣⵟⵟⵉⵎ ⴰⵡⵎⵜⵜⵉ ⴷ ⵓⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵉⵏⵣⴳⵏ ⵓⵎⴰⵏⵏ ⴳ ⵓⵏⴼⴰⵍ ⵏ ⵓⵏⵣⵡⵉ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵖⴰⵔⵜ ⴷ ⵉⴽⵎⵎⵓⴹⵏ ⵏ ⵜⴰⴳⴰⵏⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵓⵙⵙⵓⵣⴼ ⵏ ⵉⵣⵔⴼⴰⵏ ⵏⵜⵡⵓⵔⴰ ⵏ ⵡⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴷ ⵡⴰⵎⴰⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵎⴰⵣⴷⴰⵢⵉⵏ.

ⴰⵔ ⵏⵜⵜⵇⵇⵍ ⵙ ⵜⵓⵎⵓⵜⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⴳⵜⵓⴳⵔⵉⵏⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵢⵓⴳⵎⵏ ⵙⴳ ⵜⵣⵔⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵙⴽⵍⴰ ⴷ ⵜⵙⵏⵉⵍⵙⵜ ⴷⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⴰⵎⴷⴰⵏ ⴷ ⵓⵎⵣⵔⵓⵢ ⴷ ⵜⵣⵔⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵎⴳⵓⵔⵉ ⵏ ⵓⵙⵉⵏⵉⵎⴰ ⴷ ⵡⴰⵍⵖⴳⴷⵓⴷ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵍⵙⵉⵡⵉⵏⵜⵉⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵣⵔⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⵖⴼ ⵉⵎⵣⴷⴰⵖ ⵓⵏⵉⵜⵉⵢⵏ, ⴷ ⵜⵣⵔⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵡⴰⵏⴰⵡ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵔⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴷ ⵜⵖⵓⵍⴰⵥⴰⵔⵙ ⵉⵇⵇⵏⵏ. ⴷⴰ ⵏⵇⵇⴰⵔ ⵉ ⵉⵎⵔⵣⴰ ⴷ ⵉⵏⴰⵥⵓⵔⵏ ⴷ ⵉⵎⴷⵢⴰⵣⵏ ⴷ ⵉⵏⵔⵎⴰⴷ ⴷ ⵉⵎⵖⴰⵔⵏ ⵏⵜⵎⵜⵜⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⴰⴷ ⵎⵢⴰⵇⵇⴰⵏⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵎⴰⵣⵖⴰ ⵉⴳⵏ ⵜⴰⵎⵓⵖⵍⵉ ⵜⴰⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵡⵙⵙⵉⵏⵜⵉⴷⴷⵔⵏ. ⴰⵔ ⵏⵙⵙⴱⵖⴰⵙ ⵙ ⵍⴰⵡⴰⵏ ⵜⵓⵎⵓⵜⵉⵏ ⵉⵙⵙⵏⵜⴰⵎⵏ ⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵉⵙⴽⵓⵜⵜⵓⵏ ⵖⴼ ⵡⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴷⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⵎⴰⴹⴰⵍⵉⵏ ⵜⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⵏⵣⴰⴳ ⵉⵜⵜⴳⵍⵍⴰⵏ ⴰⵙⵇⵙⴰ ⵖⴼ ⵜⵎⵥⵍⴰ ⵏ ⵜⵓⵥⵥⴳⴰ ⴷⵓⵙⴷⵓⵔⵔⵢ ⴷ ⵡⵓⴽⵓⵙ ⵏ ⵡⴰⵢⴷⴰ.

ⵏⴰⴳⴳⵓⵎ ⴰⴷ ⴰⵖⵏⵜ ⵜⵓⵎⵓⵜⵉⵏ, ⵎⵉⵏ ⴰⴷ ⴳⴷⵍⵏⵜ ⵖⴼ, ⵜⵉⵖⵡⴰⵍ ⵎⵢⴰⵇⵇⴰⵏⵏⵉⵏ ⴹⴼⴰⵔⵏⵉⵏ :

ⵜⵉⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵉⵏ ⵉⵎⴰⵏⴰⵡⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵎⵟⵟⵓⵜ :

ⴰⴷⵡⴰⵍ ⵏ ⵜⵎⵟⵟⵓⵜ ⴳ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⵏⵣⴰⴳ ⴰⵎⵎ ⵓⵙⵙⵓⵊⵢ, ⴰⴳⵢⴰⴽ, ⵜⴰⵢⵎⵎⴰⵜ ⴷ ⵉⵏⴰⴳⵔⴰⵡⵏ ⵏⵓⵎⴷⴷⵓⵔ ⴷ ⴰⵡⴷ ⴰⴼⵔⴰⴳ ⵉ ⵜⵎⵢⴰⵔⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⴰⵊⵢⴰ ⴷ ⵜⵥⵓⵔⵉ ⵏ ⵓⵙⵏⵡⵉ ⴷ ⵜⵉⵏⴹⵉ (ⴰⴷ ⵢⵉⵍⵉⵓⵙⵙⵣⵡⵔ ⵏ ⵉⵎⵏⴰⴷⵏ ⵉⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵏ ⵓⵙⴷⵉⵏⵏ ⴷ ⵉⵏⴳⵔ ⵜⵙⵓⵜⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵖⴼ ⵜⵖⴷⵎⵜ ⵏ ⵡⴰⵍⵙⴼⴰⵔⵙ ⴷⵜⵏⴰⵢⴰ ⵜⴰⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵜ.

- ⵜⴰⵙⴽⵍⴰ, ⴰⵙⴰⵔⵓ ⴷ ⵜⵎⴽⵜⴰⵢⵜ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙⵜ :

ⴰⴷ ⵏⵙⵍⴹ ⵉⵎⴽ ⵏⴽⴽⴷⵏ ⵡⵓⵏⴳⴰⵍⵏ ⴷ ⵓⵎⵣⵔⵓⵢ ⴰⵏⵉⵎⵉ ⴰⴽⴰⵍ, ⵣⴱⵓⵏ ⵉ ⵓⵏⵏⵅⵜⵎ ⵏ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ, ⴼⵔⵏⵜⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵓⵙⴷⵓⵔⵔⵢ ⵇⵇⵏⵏⵉⵏⵜ ⵙ ⴰⴽⴰⵍ, ⵙⵓⴳⵏⵏⵜ ⵉⵎⴰⵍ ⵉⵙⵙⵣⵖⵔⵏ ⴳ ⵓⴼⵔⴰⴳ ⵉ ⵓⴷⵖⴰⵔ. ⵖⵢⵏⵜⵜⵓⵎⵓⵜⵉⵏ ⴰⴷ ⴷ ⴰⵖⵏⵜ ⴰⵡⴰⵍ ⵏ ⵎⴰⵏ ⵉⵎⴽ ⵙ ⵜⵙⵏⴼⴰⵍⵢ ⵜⵎⴽⵜⴰⵢⵜ ⵜⴰⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙⵜ ⵜⵏⵏⴼⵔⴳ ⵙⴳ ⵓⴷⵔⵉⵣ ⵏⵉⴹⵔⵉⵙⵏ ⴷ ⵉⵏⴰⵔⵔⴰⵜⵏ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵏⵏⵓⵎⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵡⴰⵍⵖⴳⴷⵓⴷ.

- ⵜⵓⵜⵍⴰⵢⵜ, ⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴷ ⵜⵏⴰⵢⴰ ⴷ ⵜⵙⵙⵏⴰ

ⴰⴷ ⵏⵙⵙⴽⵢⴷ ⵉⵎⵎⵣⴷⴰⵢⵏ ⵖⴱⴰⵏⵉⵏ ⴳⵔ ⵜⵓⵜⵍⴰⵢⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵎⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵓⵎⴰⵙⵜ. ⴰⵢⴰ ⵢⵓⵎⴰⵢ ⴰⵙⵙⵉⴷⵔ ⵏⵜⵓⵜⵍⴰⵢⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵉⵏ ⵉⵜⵜⵓⵎⴰⵏⵏ ⴳ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵙⵔⵜⵉⵢⵜ, ⵔⵏⵓ ⴰⵙ ⴰⴷⵡⴰⵍ ⵏⵜⵉⵎⴰⵡⵜ, ⴰⵙⵙⵍⵎⴷ ⴷ ⵓⵙⴳⵎⵉ ⵉⵙⴽⵓⵜⵜⵓⵏ ⵖⴼ ⵡⴰⴽⴰⵍ ⴳ ⵓⴼⵔⴰⴳ ⵉ ⵜⵓⵙⵙⵏⴰ ⵜⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵜ ⴷⵓⵙⵎⵓⵜⵜⵢ ⵏⵏⵙ.

- ⵜⴰⴷⵢⴰⵣⵜ ⵜⴰⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵜ, ⵜⵉⵥⵓⵔⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵜⵎⵢⴰⵔⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵏⵉⵎⵉⵜⵉⵏ

ⴰⴷ ⵏⵙⵙⴽⵢⴷ ⵜⴰⵙⵔⵉⵜ, ⵜⴰⵙⴽⵍⴰ ⵜⴰⵏⵉⵎⵉⵜ, ⵜⴰⴷⵢⴰⵣⵜ ⴷ ⵢⵉⵔⵉⵔ ⵉⴳⵏ ⵜⵉⵙⵔⴼⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵎⴽⵜⴰⵢⵜⵜⴰⵎⵙⵡⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵡⴰⵍⵍⴰⵍⵏ ⵏ ⵓⵣⴱⵓ. ⵏⵖⵢ ⴰⵡⴷ ⴰⴷ

ⵏⵙⵏⵉⵔⵎ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵜⵥⵓⵔⵉ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵏⴳⴰ ⴰⵎⵎ ⵓⵣⵟⵟⴰ ⴷ ⵜⴰⵣⵣⵓⵍⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵓⴼⵓⵙ ⴷ ⵉⵍⵎⵎⴰⵙⵏ ⵏ ⵉⵥⵔⵉⴷ ⵓⵎⵓⴳⴳⵉ ⵎⵎⴰⵍⵏⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵏⴼⴰⵍⵢⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵓⴼⵔⴰⴽ ⵙ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵓⵍⵎⴰⴹ ⴰⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙ.

- ⵜⵉⵔⴰⵜⵙⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵡⵎⴰⴹⴰⵍⵉⵏ ⵏ ⵉⵎⴷⵣⴰⵖ ⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵏ :

ⴰⴷ ⵏⵙⵏⵉⵔⵎ ⵉⵎⴽ ⵜⵜⵎⵣⴷⵢⴰⵏⵜ ⵜⵎⵜⵜⵉⵡⵉⵏ ⵜⵉⵎⴰⵣⵉⵖⵉⵏ ⵎⵙⴰⵡⴰⴹⵏⵜ ⴷ ⵉⵖⵔⴼⴰⵏ ⵓⵏⵜⵉⵢⵏ ⵢⴰⴹⵏ ⴳⵓⵏⵥⵓⵍ ⵏ ⵓⵎⴰⴹⴰⵍ ⴷ ⵜⵍⵓⵣⵉ ⵙⴳ ⵜⵉⵣⵣⴰ ⵏ ⵉⵏⴽⴰⵙⵏ ⵎⵎⵔⴽⵙⴱⵉⴱ ⵖⴼ ⵜⵡⵏⵏⴰⴹⵜ ⴷ ⵜⵉⴳⵉⵡⵉⵏⵜⵉⵡⵏⵏⴰⵙⵉⵏ ⴷ ⵓⵎⵢⴰⵡⴰⵙ ⵔ ⵜⵙⵔⵜⵉⵢⵜ.