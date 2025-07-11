'Le Non-dit/Things Unsaid, Things Unwritten during the English Restoration, 1660-1714 (Paris)

Le colloque aura lieu à Paris Cité le vendredi 5 septembre 2025, en salle 830 du bâtiment Olympe de Gouges.

Nous aurons la chance d'entendre deux conférences plénières par Deborah Payne (American University Washington) et Rosamund Oates (Manchester Metropolitan University).

L'évènement sera hybride, si vous souhaitez recevoir le lien de connexion merci d'en faire la demande à l'adresse consentir.restauration@gmail.com.

—

Programme

8h00 – Accueil et café

8h30 – Introduction

9h00-9h40 – Plénière 1

Rosamund Oates (Manchester Metropolitan University) – "Speaking in Hands: Deafness and Speechlessness in the English Restoration"

9h40-10h00 – Questions



10h00-10h30 – Pause

10h30-11h30 – Panel 1: The rhetorick of the unsaid

Denis Lagae-Devoldère (Sorbonne Université) – "‘Name it not’: The unsaid in The Way of the World's proviso scene"

Laurent Curelly (Université Haute Alsace) – "Modes of silence during the English Revolution (1640-1660)"

Ladan Niayesh (Université Paris Cité) – "When Augmenting is Silencing: The Re-editions of Thomas Herbert’s Persian Glossary (1634-1677)"

11h30-12h – Questions

—

13h30-14h10 – Plénière 2

Deborah Payne (American University) – "Things Unsaid—and Said: What Adaptation Reveals about Restoration Performance Styles"

14h10-14h30 – Questions

14h30-14h45 – Pause

14h45-15h25 – Panel 2: Does silence have a gender?

Mathilde Alazraki (Université Rouen Normandie) – "Silent outrage: Dryden’s answer to his female audience following the representation of Aureng-Zebe (1676)"

Cornelia Dahmer (Technische Hochschule Köln) – "'The Bag of Secrets untied, they fly about like Birds let loose from a Cage'. The unsaid in Restoration female conduct books"

15h25-15h45 – Questions

15h45-16h00 – Pause

16h00-16h40 – Panel 3: Things unsaid, things unwritten and the memory of great events

Claire Gheeraert-Graffeuille (Université de Rouen Normandie) – "The Silences of History: Remembering the Execution of Charles I in Restoration Memoirs"

Christine Sukic (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne) – "George Chapman's Ineffable Heroes: from Bussy D'Ambois (1607) to The Revenge of Bussy D'Ambois (1613)"

16h40-17h00 – Questions

17h00 – Rafraîchissements et bilan participatif