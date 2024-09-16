Breaking New Grounds. Democratising Gardens and Gardening in Great Britain, 19th-20th centuries (Montpellier & en ligne)

Colloque organisé par

Clémence Laburthe-Tolra (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, EMMA)

et Aurélien Wasilewski (Law & Humanities, CERSA, UMR 7106, Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas).

Il est possible de suivre le colloque en ligne en s'inscrivant à l’évènement (en choisissant l’option gratuite) sur le site du colloque:

https://b-n-g.sciencesconf.org/

Un lien de connexion sera transmis quelques jours avant le colloque.

—

Programme

Vendredi 27 septembre

Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, Site Saint-Charles, Salle des colloques 2

9h30 Discours d'accueil. Jean-Michel Ganteau, co-directeur d'EMMA (Études Montpelliéraines du Monde Anglophone)

9h50 Panel 1 – Garden and Class Boundaries

Modération: Aurélien Wasilewski (Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas, France)

- Jeremy BURCHARDT (University of Reading, U.K.) “Roast Beef and Plum Pudding: The ceremony and symbolism of nineteenth-century allotment rent suppers”

- Deborah ROGIERS (RWTH University, Aachen, Germany) “‘But the Garden, Stephen!’ – Genteel Poverty and Gardening in Dodie Smith’s I Capture the Castle”

10h30 Discussion

10h50 Pause

11h10 Panel 2 – Gardens of Confinement, Gardens of Freedom

Modération: Jean-Michel Ganteau (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, France)

- Laurence DUBOIS (Université Paris Nanterre, France) “‘The first thing she could remember on the return to her reason, was crossing the Thames in a boat on going on one of these excursions to Kew’: the aesthetic and therapeutic power of gardens and gardening in Victorian lunatic asylums”

- Susan REID (chercheur indépendant, U.K.) “From Edinburgh to Montpellier: the people’s gardens of Patrick Geddes and Norah Geddes”

11h50 Discussion

12h10 Pause

14h Panel 3 –Testing out the Boundaries of Gardens

Modération: Christine Reynier (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, France)

- Niketa NARAYAN (University of Cambridge, U.K.) “The Artificial Limits of Liberty: Pattern and Representation in the Nineteenth-Century English Garden and Anne Brontë's The Tenant of Wildfell Hall”

- Léa BEAUCHEMIN-LAPORTE (University of Quebec, Montreal) “Day Gardens, Night Gardens: On the Ambivalence of Culture and Nature in J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens (1906)”

- Cristina-Ruxandra BURGHELEA (University of Heidelberg, Germany) “(Mis)Uses of Authority and Human-Nonhuman Encounters in Lewis Carroll’s Fictional Garden”

15h Discussion

15h20 Pause

15h40pm Panel 4 – Challenging Authority and Building Community through Garden Representations

Modération: Jeremy Burchardt (University of Reading, U. K.)

- Kristin BLUEMEL (Monmouth University, U.S.) “Spades and Gravers: Clare Leighton, Victor Gollancz and the Radical Countryside”

- Valérie MORISSON (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, France) “Artists, Community Gardens and the New Commons” 4.20-4.40pm Discussion

20h Dîner

—

Samedi 28 septembre

Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, Site Saint-Charles, Salle des colloques 2

9h30 Panel 5 – Women Negotiating Personal and Professional Garden Spaces

Modération: Clémence Laburthe-Tolra (Université Paul-Valéry Montpellier3, France)

- Caroline IKIN (National Trust, U.K.) “Democratising the garden: defining the ‘working amateur’ at Gertrude Jekyll’s Munstead Wood”

- Daria TOLOKONNIKOVA (Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle, France) “Amateurship, beauty, and gardening in Vita Sackville-West’s Some Flowers”

- Florence PINARD-NELSON (Royal Holloway University of London, U.K.) “Transforming School Gardening: the work of Chrystabel Procter, 1916-1950)”

10h30 Discussion

10h50 Pause

11h10 Panel 6 – Women Circulating Horticultural Matters. Transnational Perspectives

Modération: Caroline Ikin (National Trust, U.K.)

- Rebecca WELSHMAN (chercheur indépendant, U.K.) “Violets, Socialism, and the French Garden: a Pioneering Women’s Nursery in Henfield, West Sussex (1903-1948)”

- Julien BASTOEN (École nationale supérieure d’architecture de Paris-Belleville, France) “The Feminisation of Horticulture in England as seen from France at the Turn of the 20th Century”

11h50 Discussion

12h10 Fin du colloque. Déjeuner

14h-16h Visite guidée du Collège des Écossais avec Sabine Kraus (Chercheur indépendant/ EHESS).











