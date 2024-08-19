University of Alabama Language Conference 2025

THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA LANGUAGES CONFERENCE 2025

“Beyond Borders”

CALL FOR PAPERS



7-8 February, 2025

This multidisciplinary conference aims to examine the idea of borders in languages, literature, and

linguistics. We invite graduate students, scholars, and researchers, to submit abstracts that address,

but are not limited to, the following themes:

LINGUISTICS LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE



Phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and semantic

changes in languages

Longitudinal studies on language shift and maintenance

Sociolinguistic factors influencing language choice,

code-switching, and language mixing

Educational challenges and strategies for teaching in

multilingual environments

The role of cultural, religious, and social institutions in

maintaining heritage languages

The use of technology, social media, and digital

platforms in language preservation

Migration, displacement, and refugees

Borderlands and border politics

Transnationalism and globalization

Cultural exchange and hybridity

Gender, race, and intersectionality

Social inclusion and exclusion

Representation of borders in literature,

art, and media

Artistic expressions of liminality and

transgression

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Please submit your

abstract in a Word or PDF

document. Include your

full name, affiliation,

contact information, and a

brief bio (150 words).

For more information, please contact the organizing committee at

ualanguagesconference@gmail.com