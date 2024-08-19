Actualité
Appels à contributions
University of Alabama Language Conference 2025

  • Date de tombée (deadline) :
  • À : University of Alabama
THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA LANGUAGES CONFERENCE 2025

“Beyond  Borders”

CALL FOR PAPERS

7-8 February, 2025

This multidisciplinary conference aims to examine the idea of borders in languages, literature, and
linguistics. We invite graduate students, scholars, and researchers, to submit abstracts that address,
but are not limited to, the following themes:

LINGUISTICS LANGUAGES AND LITERATURE

Phonetic, morphological, syntactic, and semantic
changes in languages
Longitudinal studies on language shift and maintenance
Sociolinguistic factors influencing language choice,
code-switching, and language mixing
Educational challenges and strategies for teaching in
multilingual environments
The role of cultural, religious, and social institutions in
maintaining heritage languages
The use of technology, social media, and digital
platforms in language preservation

Migration, displacement, and refugees
Borderlands and border politics
Transnationalism and globalization
Cultural exchange and hybridity
Gender, race, and intersectionality
Social inclusion and exclusion
Representation of borders in literature,
art, and media
Artistic expressions of liminality and
transgression

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

Please submit your
abstract in a Word or PDF
document. Include your
full name, affiliation,
contact information, and a
brief bio (150 words).

For more information, please contact the organizing committee at
ualanguagesconference@gmail.com