"Literary agents and the making of literature: sociological perspectives." Conf. de G. Sapiro (Univ. Paris Cité)

La prochaine séance du séminaire "Frontières du littéraire" (LARCA) aura lieu le 10 mai à 17h30 à l'Université Paris-Cité, bâtiment Olympe-de-Gouges, salle 153.



Gisèle Sapiro (EHESS) y donnera une communication intitulée "Literary agents and the making of literature: sociological perspectives."



Gisèle Sapiro a rédigé sa thèse sous la direction de Pierre Bourdieu, et a publié de nombreux articles et ouvrages sur la sociologie du champ littéraire, français et mondialisé. Parmi ses publications récentes, on trouve Peut-on dissocier l'œuvre de l'auteur ? (Seuil, 2020), Les Écrivains et la politique en France : de l'Affaire Dreyfus à la guerre d'Algérie (Seuil, 2018), Dictionnaire international Bourdieu (dir., éditions du CNRS, 2020).



Responsable : Chloé Thomas (LARCA).

The next session of the "Frontières du littéraire" seminar series (LARCA) will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at 5.30pm, Université Paris-Cité, Olympe-de-Gouges hall, room 153.



Gisèle Sapiro (EHESS) will give a talk titled "Literary agents and the making of literature: sociological perspectives."



Gisèle Sapiro (EHESS) wrote her dissertation thesis under the supervision of Pierre Bourdieu and has published extensively on the sociology of the French and global literary field. Her recent books include Peut-on dissocier l'œuvre de l'auteur ? (Seuil, 2020), Les Écrivains et la politique en France : de l'Affaire Dreyfus à la guerre d'Algérie (Seuil, 2018), Dictionnaire international Bourdieu (dir., éditions du CNRS, 2020). The English translation, by Madeline Bedecarré and Ben Libman, of her 2014 Sociology of literature (La Sociologie de la littérature, La Découverte) is forthcoming with Stanford UP.



Resp.: Chloé Thomas (LARCA).