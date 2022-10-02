Revue
Nouvelle parution
Romanic Review, Vol. 113, Issue 2 : Varia

Romanic Review, Vol. 113, Issue 2 : Varia

  • Columbia University ı Duke University Press, 2022
  • Date de publication :
Publié le par Alexandra Follonier

Romanic Review, Vol. 113, Issue 2 : Varia

 

Varia

Erec et Enide and the Concept of Consent

Charlie Samuelson

Tristan’s Origins: Foucault, History, and Genealogy in the Prehistory of the Prose Tristan

Giulia Boitani

Rousseau on the Île Saint-Pierre: Realism as Circumscription

Célia Abele

Stendhal’s Definition of Beauty, in and as Philosophy

Alex Weintraub

“Il y a du goth . . . dedans”: Aim and Author of Le Dernier Jour d’un condamné

Timothy Raser

Should Shipwrecks Be Sweet?: Italian Children’s Books on Immigration

Maria Rosa Truglio

 

Review Essays

The Tremulous Resonance of Yves Bonnefoy’s Textual Présence

Michael Bishop

Bad Realism

Lucas Hollister

Postmodern Ethics, Premodern Farce

John Parker

A Story with Characters and Action

Thomas Pavel

 

Book Reviews

The Documentary Imagination in Twentieth-Century French Literature

Aubrey Gabel

Montaigne: A Very Short Introduction

Eric MacPhail

Egalitarian Strangeness: On Class Disturbance and Levelling in Modern and Contemporary French Narrative

Max McGuinness

Ovid: A Very Short Introduction

Gareth Williams

Alone Together: Poetics of the Passions in Late Medieval Iberia

Albert Lloret