Romanic Review, Vol. 113, Issue 2 : Varia
Varia
Erec et Enide and the Concept of Consent
Charlie Samuelson
Tristan’s Origins: Foucault, History, and Genealogy in the Prehistory of the Prose Tristan
Giulia Boitani
Rousseau on the Île Saint-Pierre: Realism as Circumscription
Célia Abele
Stendhal’s Definition of Beauty, in and as Philosophy
Alex Weintraub
“Il y a du goth . . . dedans”: Aim and Author of Le Dernier Jour d’un condamné
Timothy Raser
Should Shipwrecks Be Sweet?: Italian Children’s Books on Immigration
Maria Rosa Truglio
Review Essays
The Tremulous Resonance of Yves Bonnefoy’s Textual Présence
Michael Bishop
Lucas Hollister
Postmodern Ethics, Premodern Farce
John Parker
A Story with Characters and Action
Thomas Pavel
Book Reviews
The Documentary Imagination in Twentieth-Century French Literature
Aubrey Gabel
Montaigne: A Very Short Introduction
Eric MacPhail
Egalitarian Strangeness: On Class Disturbance and Levelling in Modern and Contemporary French Narrative
Max McGuinness
Ovid: A Very Short Introduction
Gareth Williams
Alone Together: Poetics of the Passions in Late Medieval Iberia
Albert Lloret