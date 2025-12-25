Res Futuræ, n° 26 : "Expérimentations formelles en science-fiction" (dir. Jérôme Dutel et Alice Ray)

Le dossier du numéro 26 de ReS Futurae propose d'explorer les espaces d’expérimentation formelle offerts par la science-fiction, notamment à travers des oeuvres audiovisuelles.

Éditorial n° 26 [Texte intégral] Editorial n° 26

Expérimentations formelles en science-fiction

Sous la direction de Jérôme Dutel et Alice Ray

Jérôme Dutel et Alice Ray La science-fiction et l’expérimentation formelle [Texte intégral] Science Fiction and Formal Experimentation

Cécile Noesser Se souvenir de l’avenir. Le Voyage dans la lune et Frankenstein, archéologies de science-fiction dans l’animation [Texte intégral] Remembering the Future. Journey to the Moon and Frankenstein, Archaeologies of Science Fiction in Animation

Jérôme Dutel Planets and Robots (Planetos ir robotai, 2023) d’Antanas Skučas et Julius Zubavičius. Un exercice d’expérimentation en science-fiction avec les intelligences artificielles génératives [Texte intégral] Planets and Robots (Planetos ir robotai, 2023) by Antanas Skučas and Julius Zubavičius. An exercise in science-fiction experimentation with generative artificial intelligences

Matilda Holloway Sciences et fictions du Groupe Recherche Image de l’ORTF (1959-1974) [Texte intégral] Science, Speculation and Fiction in the ORTF’s Image Research Group (1959-1974)

Alessandro Cariello « Comme un autre monde ». L’hybridation des genres dans L’Étrange Créature du lac noir (1954) : de l’expérimentation technique à la perception liquide [Texte intégral] “Like another world”. Genre Hybridization in Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954): from Technical Experimentation to Liquid Perception

Vincent Jaunas Quand expérimentation rime avec science-fiction : le cas de 2001, l’Odyssée de l’espace (Stanley Kubrick, 1968) [Texte intégral] When Science-Fictional Rhymes with Experimental: the Case of 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

Alice Ray 22 minutes avant la fin du monde : l’expérience du cognitive estrangement d’Outer Wilds [Texte intégral] 22 Minutes Before the End of the Word: the Experience of Cognitive Estrangement in Outer Wilds

En direct de Foundation

Paul Kincaid Bien trop étranges : les premières fictions de Iain Banks [Texte intégral] Far Too Strange: The Early Fiction of Iain Banks

Steven K. McClain Décoloniser le Novum, queeriser le cyborg dans Mauvaise Graine d’Octavia E. Butler[Texte intégral] Decolonizing the Novum, Queering the Cyborg on Octavia E. Butler’s Wild Seed