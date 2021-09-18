Maison Française d'Oxford, United Kingdom

Women, Memory & Transmission. Postcolonial Perspectives from the Arts and Literature

In collaboration with Photo Oxford Festival 2021, hosted by the Maison Française d’Oxford, and supported by the Humanities Cultural Programme, the international and interdisciplinary Conference “Women, Memory & Transmission: Postcolonial Perspectives from the Arts and Literature” will explore what it means for women to transmit memories in postcolonial contexts. What strategies do women develop to tackle postcolonial issues? What are the issues to address and the struggles to lead to be heard and valued as tellers of History? What ethical and political issues does the reception of their works raise? The conference will bring together art-world figures and scholars in the fields of gender studies, memory studies, postcolonial studies, and Global South studies to adequately contribute to show how the Humanities can lead to a better awareness of the key social and political role of women in reinterpretation of colonial History as acts of resistance and empowerment.

The conference will coincide with a photographic exhibition by Elisa Moris Vai, showcased during the 2021 Festival at the Maison Française d’Oxford (15 Oct. – 15 Nov.). The French photographic artist Elisa Moris Vai will present her series Catherine, Kiambé, Surya. The exhibition shows her photographic response to three female characters in La Quarantaine (1995) and Révolutions (2003), set in Mauritius, by Nobel Prize J.M.G. Le Clézio. The images closely intertwine fiction and reality, literature and photography, to better understand how the transmission of memory can be a tool of resistance and empowerment by women in postcolonial contexts.

Provisional programme (subject to minor changes)

9h - 9h15

Opening Act

Pascal Marty, Director of the Maison Française d’Oxford

Danielle Battigelli, Festival Director, Photo Oxford Festival

Justine Feyereisen and Elisa Moris Vai, Convenors

9h15 – 10h15

Panel #1 Renegotiating Identities

Mod. Justine Feyereisen (Ghent University)

Jasmine Togo Brisby

Antonia Wimbush (University of Liverpool), French Caribbean Writing: A Creole Feminine Identity

10h15 – 10h45

Interview by Pelumi Odubanjo with Ingrid Pollard

11h – 12h

Panel #2 Interrogating the Tropes

Mod. Elisa Moris Vai

Amanda Tavares (University of Sheffield), Passeuses de mémoire: Fluid and Fragmented Memories in Zineb Sedira’s Transmettre en Abyme

Mohini Chandra (Plymouth College of Art)

13h - 13h30

Interview by Elisa Moris Vai with Heather Agyepong

13h30 - 15h

Panel #3 Resisting, Inventing, Empowering

Mod. Justine Feyereisen (Ghent University)

Kama La Mackerel, Interstices: Towards a Decolonial Trans Poetics of the Future

Deniz Gundogan Ibrisim (Sabancı University), The Poetics and Politics of Memory-Making and Cosmological Storytelling in Aminatta Forna and Phatsimo Sunstrum

Fabienne Viala (University of Warwick), Postmemory and Female Transmissions in Caribbean Performative Arts

15h - 16h

Keynote Speech

Mod. Justine Feyereisen and Elisa Moris Vai

Deborah Willis (New York University – Tisch School of the Arts)

16h15 - 17h45

Panel #4 Memory-Making: From Personal to Political

Mod. Coraline Jortay (Queen’s College, Oxford)

Erika Tan (University of the Arts London), My Mother Told Me/STUFF

Emma Parker (Keele University), Collages, Photographs and Colonialism in Contemporary Life Writing

Jenni Ramone (Nottingham Trent University), Looking Back to Move Forwards: Memories of Books and Reading in Anita Desai’s Clear Light of Day (1980) and Zadie Smith’s Swing Time (2016)

17h45 - 18h

Close

Justine Feyereisen and Elisa Moris Vai

*

