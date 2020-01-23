The Department of Romance Languages at Williams College invites applicants for

two one-year Visiting Assistant Professorships beginning Fall 2020.

We seek candidates to teach both French language and upper-level literature and culture courses. We invite applicants who specialize in all areas of French and Francophone studies, with preference given to Francophone literature and cultural production and/or film studies. The teaching load is two courses per semester, and the successful candidates will each teach two sections of French language (at the beginning, intermediate, or advanced levels), and two courses in their area of specialization. We seek committed and outstanding language teachers, with experience teaching beginning, intermediate, and advanced French language courses, as well as upper-level literature and culture courses in their area of specialization. Candidates should have native or near-native fluency in French; provide evidence of demonstrated excellence in undergraduate teaching of the French language and of French or Francophone literature, film, and culture; and hold a Ph.D. in French Language and Literature, or Comparative Literature.

Applicants should submit a cover letter, CV and 3 letters of reference by February 15, 2020 through Interfolio, using this link: http://apply.interfolio.com/73268

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

The cover letter should address the candidate's experience teaching French language, give examples of upper-level courses they are eager to teach in their area of specialization (with course titles and 1-2 sentence descriptions), and explain how they are prepared to create inclusive learning communities for a diverse group of students. Interviews will be held via Skype and there will be no campus visit.

All offers of employment are contingent upon completion of a background check. Further information is available here: http://dean-faculty.williams.edu/prospective-faculty/background-check-policy/

Williams College is a coeducational liberal arts institution located in the Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts that has built its reputation on outstanding teaching and scholarship and on the academic excellence of its approximately 2,000 students. Please visit the Williams College website (http://www.williams.edu). Beyond meeting fully its legal obligations for non-discrimination, Williams College is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community where members from all backgrounds can live, learn, and thrive.