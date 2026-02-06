Full PhD Studentship in French and Francophone Studies – The University of Manchester



Applications are now open for a PhD studentship in French and Francophone Studies at The University of Manchester for September 2026 entry:

https://www.humanities.manchester.ac.uk/study/postgraduate-research/funding/list-of-awards/french-and-francophone-studies-studentship/

Key features:

Full PhD tuition fees for 3.5 years.

Annual UKRI maintenance stipend (this was £20,780 p.a. 2025/26).

Available for full-time and part-time study. Open to Home (UK) students only.

We particularly welcome PhD projects in the following areas, and feel free to contact the respective supervisors below to discuss a potential application:

Experimental literature, new media, art & technology, intermediality, avant-garde studies (Dr Jeff Barda, jeff.barda@manchester.ac.uk)

Early modern garden history, environmental humanities, early modern philosophy, geopoetics (Dr Jérôme Brillaud, jerome.brillaud@manchester.ac.uk)

Contemporary film and performance, performing objects, documentary film, critical and cultural theory (Prof Julia Dobson, julia.dobson@manchester.ac.uk)

19th-century literary exoticism, colonial literature, culture and propaganda (1870-1939) (Dr Vladimir Kapor, vladimir.kapor@manchester.ac.uk)

French and francophone popular music, musical representations of cultural identity, performance, mediatisation, stardom (Dr Barbara Lebrun, barbara.lebrun@manchester.ac.uk)

French and Francophone film and screen media; colonial and postcolonial studies; contemporary visual culture (Dr Joseph McGonagle, joseph.mcgonagle@manchester.ac.uk)



Recent PhD projects supervised in the department include research on early modern animal studies; early modern court ballet; contemporary theatre and philosophy; Jewish-Muslim interactions in contemporary France; representations of terrorism in Francophone cinema; and representations of gender in Vietnamese diasporic cinema.

For further information on our PhD French Studies programme, please see:

https://www.manchester.ac.uk/study/postgraduate-research/programmes/list/02998/phd-french-studies/

Please note the deadline for applications has been extended to 31 March 2026.