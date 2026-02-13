Visiting Assistant Professor of French (Pomona College)

Job Description: The Department of Romance Languages and Literatures at Pomona College invites applications for a one-year, non-tenure track, Visiting Assistant Professor of French. The position is full-time and has a teaching load of five courses for the academic year (2/3). The successful candidate will love pedagogy and will teach sections of French 2 as well as French 33, with all the needed support (syllabi, books etc.) for preparing for these classes.

Essential Functions: The successful candidate will have demonstrated ability or potential to teach and mentor exceptional students of diverse backgrounds, utilizing pedagogical practices that are rigorous, inclusive, and which promote academic equity.

Qualifications:

Education--Required: Ph.D. in hand by July 1, 2026

Teaching Experience--Preferred: Demonstrable experience teaching College French.

To Apply:

Upload a single PDF document (up to 5MB) to WORKDAY REQ#7917-1 that includes:

- A Cover Letter

- A CV

- A Teaching Statement

- Two references, with one directly addressing teaching

- Unofficial transcripts

- Teaching Evaluations

Review of completed applications will begin on 03/01/26 and continue until position is filled.

Please note: This position is not eligible for travel or moving expenses. Employment is contingent upon providing proof of the legal right to work in the United States as required by the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 for the duration of the contract, July 1, 2026, until June 30, 2027. The salary range for this position is $75,000-$80,000. Salary is commensurate with years in rank and teaching experience.

As an equal opportunity workplace, Pomona College is committed to fairness regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, ability, gender identity or Veteran status. Through its Strategic Vision, Pomona College remains steadfast in its goal of creating workplace environments where all can flourish. The department welcomes applications from scholars who are ready to contribute to providing equitable access to education and expanding opportunities in the liberal arts and natural sciences.

Requirements: Instruction begins on Monday, August 31, 2026, for the fall semester and on Tuesday, January 19th, 2027, for the spring semester. After submitting proof of work authorization and completing onboarding, Visiting Assistant Professors are expected to prepare for their classes and attend the New Faculty Orientation, held in the weeks before classes start in the fall. This non-tenure-track position is instructional and does not require student advising, faculty service or participation in faculty governance.

ADA/OSHA: This job description defines the essential job duties of this position. The College expects that employees hired for this position can perform the essential functions of this job without imposing risk of substantial harm to the health or safety of themselves or others. It may also include marginal functions, generally defined within Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Disclaimer: This job description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this position. When duties and responsibilities change and develop, the College will review this job description and make changes of business necessity.