International symposium

Tradition and Innovation in Franco-Belgian Bande Dessinée

Friday, 13 March 2020

Fielding Johnson Council Suite 1

Colleagues are very welcome to register for this one-day symposium that will explore the national and international legacy of traditional Franco-Belgian bande dessinée and examine the dynamics between continuity and innovation in contemporary bande dessinée.



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS



Michel Kichka (graphic novelist)

Professor Laurence Grove (University of Glasgow)

PROGRAMME

9:30-9:45 Coffee

9:45-10:00 Opening

Simon Lambert (WBI / University of Leicester)

Fransiska Louwagie (University of Leicester)

10:00-11:00 Keynote – Professor Laurence Grove (University of Glasgow)

The Relevance of Tintin

11:00-11:30 Break

11:30-12:30 Panel 1 – Revisiting the classics

Ilan Manouach (Aalto University): Abrégé de bande dessinée franco-belge: comic books as ontographs.

Cristina Álvares (University of Minho): Mythes d’origine et récits familiaux de Spirou. Le devenir-expérience de l’aventure chez Bravo et Féroumont.

12:30-13:30 Lunch

13:30-14:30 Keynote – Michel Kichka (graphic novelist)

Spirou, Pilote et Mad: Trois mondes, trois cultures, trois influences.

14:30-15:00 Break

15:00-16:00 Panel 2 – Contemporary perspectives (via video-conference)

Annick Pellegrin (University of Mauritius/Comics Forum): Contemporary Spirou and WWII: Still Processing the Past.

Alain Arias-Misson (Artist): The reanimation of Tintin in my works of art and literature

16:00-16:30 Break

16:30-17:30 Panel 3 – ASMCF Panel: Reshaping Franco-Belgian bande dessinée

Nicolas Martinez (Cardiff University): The Transnational Circulation of Western Bande Dessinée in the English-language Comics Market: The Case of Blueberry

Numa Vittoz (University of Zürich): The Blog BD as the first recognized digital genre in French-speaking comics

17:30-18:00 Closing remarks

This event is generously supported by Wallonie-Bruxelles International, the Society for French Studies, the Association for the Study of Modern and Contemporary France and the School of Arts at the University of Leicester.

Colleagues can register through the following link: Tradition and Innovation in Franco-Belgian Bande Dessinée. The registration fee (£20 or reduced fee of £10) includes catering and refreshments.



