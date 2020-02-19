Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Tradition and Innovation in Franco-Belgian Bande Dessinée (Leicester)
International symposium
Wallonie-Bruxelles International,
in partnership with the University of Leicester
Tradition and Innovation in Franco-Belgian Bande Dessinée
Friday, 13 March 2020
Fielding Johnson Council Suite 1
University of Leicester
Colleagues are very welcome to register for this one-day symposium that will explore the national and international legacy of traditional Franco-Belgian bande dessinée and examine the dynamics between continuity and innovation in contemporary bande dessinée.
KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
Michel Kichka (graphic novelist)
Professor Laurence Grove (University of Glasgow)
PROGRAMME
9:30-9:45 Coffee
9:45-10:00 Opening
Simon Lambert (WBI / University of Leicester)
Fransiska Louwagie (University of Leicester)
10:00-11:00 Keynote – Professor Laurence Grove (University of Glasgow)
The Relevance of Tintin
11:00-11:30 Break
11:30-12:30 Panel 1 – Revisiting the classics
Ilan Manouach (Aalto University): Abrégé de bande dessinée franco-belge: comic books as ontographs.
Cristina Álvares (University of Minho): Mythes d’origine et récits familiaux de Spirou. Le devenir-expérience de l’aventure chez Bravo et Féroumont.
12:30-13:30 Lunch
13:30-14:30 Keynote – Michel Kichka (graphic novelist)
Spirou, Pilote et Mad: Trois mondes, trois cultures, trois influences.
14:30-15:00 Break
15:00-16:00 Panel 2 – Contemporary perspectives (via video-conference)
Annick Pellegrin (University of Mauritius/Comics Forum): Contemporary Spirou and WWII: Still Processing the Past.
Alain Arias-Misson (Artist): The reanimation of Tintin in my works of art and literature
16:00-16:30 Break
16:30-17:30 Panel 3 – ASMCF Panel: Reshaping Franco-Belgian bande dessinée
Nicolas Martinez (Cardiff University): The Transnational Circulation of Western Bande Dessinée in the English-language Comics Market: The Case of Blueberry
Numa Vittoz (University of Zürich): The Blog BD as the first recognized digital genre in French-speaking comics
17:30-18:00 Closing remarks
This event is generously supported by Wallonie-Bruxelles International, the Society for French Studies, the Association for the Study of Modern and Contemporary France and the School of Arts at the University of Leicester.
Colleagues can register through the following link: Tradition and Innovation in Franco-Belgian Bande Dessinée. The registration fee (£20 or reduced fee of £10) includes catering and refreshments.
