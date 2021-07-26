The Lincoln Humanities Journal (ISSN 2474-7726) is extending the deadline for submissions to August 31, 2021, for its 9th special issue, to be published in December 2021, on the topic of Happiness: Practice, Process, and Product. Articles should be sent to the editor at maazabbes@msn.com (and not maazaoui@lincoln.edu).

Contributors are invited to explore the theme from a number of perspectives: (a) the practices of happiness: what it means to be happy; and the ever-evolving forms and definitions at all levels (individual, cultural, political, etc. ); (b) the processes: the strategies and actions that seekers and providers of happiness implement to achieve happiness: consumption, hobbies, drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, etc.; (c) and products: what happiness looks like; how it is experienced; and the various emotional, economic, socio-political, physiological and literary gadgets, symbols and manifestations that embody happiness. We welcome approaches across a broad range of disciplines such as literature, philosophy, history, anthropology, religion, psychology, popular culture, visual arts, and social media.

Topics may include but are not limited to:

• The concept of happiness: philosophical, psychological, historical, cultural, and economic perspectives

• Happiness in literature and the arts (music, painting, etc.)

• Happiness in mass media (TV, film, and the Internet)

• The science of happiness (psychology and neuroscience)

• The politics of happiness: law and public policy

• Happiness, welfare, well-being, euphoria, “feel good”, and the “good life”

• Love, happiness, and sex

• Health/care and happiness

• Buying/selling happiness

• Pursuit of happiness

• Self-help industry (publications, workshops, apps, etc.)

• Happiness, religion and spiritualty

• Happiness and morality

• Geographical and environmental impact of happiness

• Happiness in different cultures/countries

Important Dates & Deadlines

• Deadline for Full Article Submissions: August 31, 2021

• Acceptance Notification: 60 days after submission

• Projected Date of Publication: December 2021

Submission Guidelines

1. Include an abstract of 200-400 words (in MS Word)

2. Include a biographical note of 50-250 words (in MS Word)

3. The article should be 4000-6000 words, including the abstract, the footnotes and the works cited

4. Include the following statement in the cover e-mail: “I solemnly confirm that the attached manuscript has never been published elsewhere, under this, or another title."

5. Include name, professional affiliation, phone number, and email address in the cover e-mail.

Formatting Guidelines

6. Manuscripts must conform to MLA-style guidelines (MLA Style Manual and Guide to Scholarly Publishing). For an MLA Style Works Cited format overview, see the following web resource: https://owl.purdue.edu/owl/research_and_citation/mla_style/mla_formatting_and_style_guide/mla_formatting_and_style_guide.html

7. Use font Georgia # 12. The entire article, including the abstract and the indented quotations, should be double-spaced, and in MS Word.

8. The final submission must comply with other formatting guidelines, to be communicated upon notification of acceptance.

Submission & Review Process

1. Manuscripts should be sent to the editor, Abbes Maazaoui (maazabbes@msn.com)

2. Articles undergo a double blind review and their publication depends on the peer-review process

.