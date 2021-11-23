Sapienza Università di Roma

The Department of Literature and Modern Cultures of Sapienza University is going to host the second edition of the Summer School The Cultural Heritage and Memory of Totalitarianism between 20 June and 1 July 2022.

The in-person summer course provides a unique opportunity for graduate students and early career junior professionals to explore the cultural, visual and literary legacy of totalitarian regimes and their transnational heritage and memory.

The School combines lectures and seminars with in situ visits to the many sites of the memory of fascism and colonialism in the city of Rome. All activities are led by international experts in fields such as Comparative History, Postcolonial Literature, Visual Arts, Diaspora, Conservation and Museum Studies.

For further information, please visit the School website or write to summerschoolculturalheritage.lcm@uniroma1.it.