The Society of Dix-Neuviémistes is delighted to announce that the competition for the SDN Publication Prize 2022 is now open.





One of the chief aims of the Society of Dix-Neuviémistes is to promote and disseminate new linguistic, literary, historical, cultural, philosophical, and comparative perspectives on nineteenth-century French and Francophone studies. The Society awards an annual prize for the best journal article published by a postgraduate student, or an early-career researcher who has not yet entered her or his first permanent full-time post.





The competition is open to postgraduates and early-career members of the Society of any nationality. It includes a cash prize of £300 and mentions on the SDN website and social media. The winner will be invited to receive the award at a reception during the Society’s annual conference.



Eligible candidates are invited to submit peer-reviewed journal articles published during the year 2021. To be eligible to submit an article for the prize, candidates must be either postgraduate students or early-career researchers who have not yet entered her or his first permanent full-time post at the point of submission and be members of the Society of Dix-Neuviémistes.





Submissions may be on any topic related to French and Francophone nineteenth-century studies. They must be in English or in French and may have been published anywhere in the world. After submission, essays will be reviewed and ranked by members of the SDN committee.



Submissions should be sent by email before the 15 April 2022 to SDN secretary, Dr Vladimir Kapor (vladimir.kapor@manchester.ac.uk), together with an accompanying statement which includes complete publication details of the published article and an explanation of where and when the candidate’s PhD was awarded or will be awarded.



Candidates must attach to this email a copy of the published article in PDF form.