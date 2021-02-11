En ligne

Scholars in Progress is seeking speakers for our next session on March 9, 2021!

Our session will focus on how to make the most of a virtual conference, timed specifically to help graduate students get the most out of the NCSA virtual conference March 11-13. We are hoping to structure the session around lightning talks where each speaker will present for 5-10 minutes before taking questions from participants.

In particular, we are looking for graduate students and early career scholars who have experience presenting at and attending virtual conferences. If you are interested in serving as a speaker, please contact the NCSA Graduate Student Caucus at ncsagradcaucus@gmail.com. Thanks!

You can learn more about Scholars in Progress and the Graduate Caucus here.