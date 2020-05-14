revue| Nouvelle parution
Miranda, n° 20 : "Staging American Nights"
Miranda, n° 20 : "Staging American Nights"
Laboratoire Cultures anglo-saxonnes - Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès, 2020.
EAN13 : 21086559.
Staging American Nights
Représentations de l’intime et mises en scène de la nuit aux Amériques
Edited by David Bousquet, Nathalie Galland, Candice Lemaire, Marine Paquereau and Judite Rodriguès
https://doi.org/10.4000/miranda.22874
-
STAGING AMERICAN NIGHTS
-
David Bousquet, Nathalie Galland, Candice Lemaire, Marine Paquereau and Judite Rodrigues
Staging American Nights : Représentations de l’intime et mises en scène de la nuit aux Amériques [Full text]
-
Alain Montandon
Nuits intimes et inimitiés nocturnes [Full text]
-
Audrey Goodman
After Hours, Through the Night: Jazz Poetry and the Temporality of Emergence
[Full text]
-
Anouk Bottero
“Moon Change”: Night Scenes and the Collision of the Personal and the Political in Tony Kushner’s Caroline, or Change (2004) [Full text]
-
Marine Paquereau
Sleepless in Carver Country: Insomnia and Existential Crisis in Raymond Carver’s Short Fiction [Full text]
-
Shannon Wells-Lassagne
Will they, won’t they? Dream sequences and virtual consummation in the series Moonlighting [Full text]
-
Guilain Chaussard
« Find your way from darkness to light » : la nuit et l’héritage de la tradition romantique dans Knight of Cups de Terrence Malick [Full text]
-
Jocelyn Dupont
Les nuits américaines de Mihail Malaimare [Full text]
-
Judite Rodrigues
La nuit érotique : entre ciel et chair dans les sonnets votifs de Tomás Segovia [Full text]
-
Nathalie Galland
La nuit de la langue. Intimité poétique de Fabio Morábito [Full text]
-
-
PROSPERO'S ISLAND
-
ARIEL'S CORNER
-
Theater
Edited by Emeline Jouve
-
Xavier Lemoine
Girls (2019) by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins [Full text]
Critique
-
Aloysia Rousseau
total immediate collective imminent terrestrial salvation (2019) by Tim Crouch [Full text]
Performance Review
-
Susan Blattès, Claire Hélie and Anne-Laure Rigeade
Orlando, du collectif GWEN [Full text]
Critique
-
-
Music, dance
Edited by Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud
-
Daniel Huber
Electronic music on show in museum context [Full text]
Review of the exhibition Electro, de Kraftwerk à Daft Punk, at the Philharmonie de Paris between 9 April and 11 August 2019
-
Bénédicte Bresquignan
Rebuilding and re-embodying: music after 9/11 [Full text]
-
Nathalie Massoulier
L’opéra Moby Dick de Jake Heggie : de nouveaux enjeux de représentation pour l’œuvre d’Herman Melville [Full text]
-
-
Film, TV, Video
Edited by David Roche
-
Jules Sandeau
Compte-rendu du colloque : « John Carpenter, “maître de l’horreur” » [Full text]
Organisé par Mélanie Boissonneau, Gaspard Delon, Quentin Mazel et Thomas Pillard, 30-31 octobre 2019, Université Paris Diderot.
-
Charlotte Peluchon
Compte-rendu : « Métafiction et réflexivité au cinéma » [Full text]
Université Clermont Auvergne, en partenariat avec l'Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès, 14-15 novembre 2019, colloque organisé par Christophe Gelly, Caroline Lardy et David Roche
-
Jules Sandeau
Compte-rendu : « Séries américaines de network des années 1990 » [Full text]
Université Paul Valéry Montpellier 3, 27-28 février 2020, colloque organisé Claire Cornillon et Sarah Hatchuel
-
David Roche and Vincent Souladié
Notre Top 5 des films anglophones de 2019 [Full text]
-
-
British visual arts
Edited by Vanessa Alayrac
-
Hélène Ibata
William Blake [Full text]
Exhibition review–Tate Britain, 11 September 2019–2 February 2020
-
Clara Manco
City Women in the 18th century, followed by an interview with Dr Amy Erickson (Robinson College, Faculty of History, Cambridge University), Curator of the exhibition [Full text]
Exhibition review—London, 21 September 2019–18 October 2019
-
Catherine Bernard
Bacon en toutes lettres [Full text]
Exhibition review –Centre Pompidou, Paris, 11 September 2019 – 20 January 2020
-
-
American visual arts
Edited by Sophie Maruejouls
-
Rachel Brown
If the Suit Fits – A Norman Mailer anecdote [Full text]
-
Rachel Brown
Little Joe Gould Arrives in Truro [Full text]
-
Élisa Geindreau, François-René Julliard, Anaïs Nzelomona and Étienne Prevost
Journée d’étude : « L'heure de nous-mêmes a sonné » : Étude transatlantique et transdisciplinaire des contre-représentations noires de 1945 à nos jours [Full text]
Université de Picardie Jules Verne, 10 décembre 2019
-
-
Arts of the Commonwealth
Edited by Mathilde Rogez
-
Iain Chambers and Marta Cariello
La question méditerranéenne [Full text]
-
-
-
RECENSIONS
Edited by Isabelle Keller-Privat and Candice Lemaire
-
Xavier Kalck
Oliver Tearle, The Great War. The Waste Land and the Modernist Long Poem [Full text]
-
Stéphanie Noirard
Sarah Montin, Contourner l’abîme. Les poètes-combattants britanniques à l’épreuve de la Grande Guerre [Full text]
-
Eric Doumerc
Cécile Gauthier et Flora Vladié, eds. Revue d'Études Culturelles n° 7 — Aux frontières de l'humain : esclavage et monstruosité [Full text]
-
Pierre Degott
Muriel Plana, Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud, Ludovic Florin et Frédéric Sounac, dir., Théâtre musical (XXe et XXIe siècles) : Formes et représentations politiques [Full text]
-
Christelle Serée-Chaussinand
Claudine Armand, dir., Voix et silence dans les arts : Passages, poïèsis et performativité [Full text]
-
Will Noonan
Vincent Dussol and Adriana Şerban (eds.). Poésie-traduction-cinéma / Poetry-translation-film [Full text]
-
Lawrence Gasquet
Mathilde Arrivé, Le Primitivisme mélancolique d'Edward S. Curtis [Full text]
-
Hélène Dachez
Jean Vivies, James Boswell, Etat de la Corse, suivi de Journal d’un voyageur en Corse et Mémoires de Pascal Paoli [Full text]
-
Céline Mansanti
Kay Boyle, Fuir avant demain, roman traduit et annoté par Anne Reynès-Delobel [Full text]
-
Philippe Birgy
Richard Somerset and Matthew Smith (dir.), Mapping Fields of Study: the Cultural and Institutional Space of English Studies [Full text]
-
https://journals.openedition.org/miranda/22874
*
La revue Miranda accueille toute proposition de publication de dossier thématique, si vous avez organisé des colloques et que vous souhaitez publier une sélection des meilleures contributions, éventuellement augmentée de sollicitations nouvelles. Pour soumettre un tel projet, se reporter à http://miranda.revues.org/135.
Si cela vous intéresse de contribuer à la rubrique consacrée aux arts du monde anglophone, intitulée Ariel’s Corner, ou bien à Prospero’s Island, laquelle accueille les articles hors-thème, il faut vous adresser aux éditeurs des rubriques (http://miranda.revues.org/134). Si vous souhaitez faire des recensions, il faut vous adresser à Isabelle Keller-Privat (ouvrages relevant du RU et du Commonwealth) et Candice Lemaire (ouvrages relevant des US).
https://journals.openedition.org/miranda
https://journals.openedition.org/miranda/22874