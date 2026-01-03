The Aalitra Review, vol. 21, 2025

The AALITRA Review, 21, December 2025

Read the issue on line…

The Issue includes :

- Articles on Literary Translation delivered at the 2025 AALITRA Symposium by Frances Egan on her English Translation of Colette, Marko Pavlyshyn on the translation of Ukrainian Literature, and Stephen Regan on Ciaran Carson's Irish poems into French;

- 2024 AALITRA Translation Awards (French>English) by Alice Heathwood, Diane Delaurens and Annette Mitchell;

- Translations and Commentaries from Polish (Mary Besemeres on Jan Lechoń), Greek (Panayotis Tsambos on Dionysos Solomos) and Czech (Kevin Windle on Karel Čapek),

- Interviews of literary translators (Sinologists Charles Laughlin and Allan Barr, and Romanian philologist Felix Nicolau on E.M. Cioran); and

- A translator's Diary.

This issue and past issues since the launch of the journal in 2010 are available online: https://aalitra.org.au/the-aalitra-review-past-issues/

