La recherche archivistique, comme la production, la transmission et la réception des textes littéraires qu’elle poursuit, est un processus qui reste imparfait et incomplet. Le déplacement de l’intérêt des chercheurs du texte final vers sa production, que les archives ont rendu possible, appelle à une réflexion sur les limites méthodologiques qui conditionnent la capacité d’un chercheur à explorer et à exploiter ces archives. L’objectif de cette journée d’étude est d’aborder le rôle de l’imperfection dans les études littéraires, tant dans l’œuvre des auteurs sur lesquels portent nos recherches que dans nos propres méthodes d’identification, d’exploration et d’exploitation de leurs traces matérielles. Les contributeurs à cette journée d’étude, issus de domaines variés tels que la critique génétique, l’histoire du livre, les études textuelles, l’édition savante (numérique), l’édition indépendante et la biographie, auront l’occasion de partager leurs expériences pratiques des défis et des opportunités qu’offre la recherche archivistique.



Archival research, like the production, transmission, and reception of the literary texts it pursues, is a process that remains imperfect and incomplete. The ongoing shift in scholarly interest from product to production, which archives have made possible, calls for a similar reflection on the methodological limits that condition a researcher’s ability to explore and exploit these archives. The goal of this journée d’étude is to discuss the role of imperfection in literary studies, both in the world and work of the authors we research, as well as in our methods for identifying, accessing, and exploiting the material traces they leave behind. Contributors from fields such as genetic criticism, book history, textual studies, (digital) scholarly editing, independent publishing, and biography will have occasion to share their experiences of the challenges and opportunities afforded by archival research.



PROGRAMME



8h30-9h00



Accueil et café



9h00-9h50



Daniel Ferrer, ITEM / CNRS, France



Modalities of Imperfection: Unfinish, Incompleteness, Agrammaticality…



9h50-10h40



Dirk Van Hulle, University of Antwerp, Belgium



Paper Fossils: Beckett’s Sous-Oeuvre and the Imperfections of the Geological Record



10h40-11h00



Pause café



11h00-11h50



Helen Southworth, University of Oregon, USA



Modernist Publishing and the Archival Gaze at the Modernist Archives Publishing Project



11h50-12h40



Simon Dubois-Boucheraud, Université Côte d’Azur, France



“Don’t Expect Me to Be Sane Anymore”: Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin Face to Face (1932–1953)



12h40-14h30



Pause déjeuner



14h30-15h20



James Decker, Illinois Central College, USA



“For the Sheer Devil of It”: On Editing the Unknown Henry Miller



15h20-16h10



John Bryant, Hofstra University, USA



Revising Billy Budd; Editing Billy Budd: Melville’s Aesthetics of Incompletion



16h10-16h30



Pause café



16h30-17h20



Jean-Christophe Cloutier, University of Pennsylvania, USA



« Une douzaine romans impossibles, a moitier fini » : The French Manuscripts of Jack Kerouac



17h20-17h30



Conclusion