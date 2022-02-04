Imperfect Itineraries. Literature and Literary Research in the Archives
Adresse : Université de Lorraine, CLSH de Nancy, salle G04
La recherche archivistique, comme la production, la transmission et la réception des textes littéraires qu’elle poursuit, est un processus qui reste imparfait et incomplet. Le déplacement de l’intérêt des chercheurs du texte final vers sa production, que les archives ont rendu possible, appelle à une réflexion sur les limites méthodologiques qui conditionnent la capacité d’un chercheur à explorer et à exploiter ces archives. L’objectif de cette journée d’étude est d’aborder le rôle de l’imperfection dans les études littéraires, tant dans l’œuvre des auteurs sur lesquels portent nos recherches que dans nos propres méthodes d’identification, d’exploration et d’exploitation de leurs traces matérielles. Les contributeurs à cette journée d’étude, issus de domaines variés tels que la critique génétique, l’histoire du livre, les études textuelles, l’édition savante (numérique), l’édition indépendante et la biographie, auront l’occasion de partager leurs expériences pratiques des défis et des opportunités qu’offre la recherche archivistique.
Archival research, like the production, transmission, and reception of the literary texts it pursues, is a process that remains imperfect and incomplete. The ongoing shift in scholarly interest from product to production, which archives have made possible, calls for a similar reflection on the methodological limits that condition a researcher’s ability to explore and exploit these archives. The goal of this journée d’étude is to discuss the role of imperfection in literary studies, both in the world and work of the authors we research, as well as in our methods for identifying, accessing, and exploiting the material traces they leave behind. Contributors from fields such as genetic criticism, book history, textual studies, (digital) scholarly editing, independent publishing, and biography will have occasion to share their experiences of the challenges and opportunities afforded by archival research.
PROGRAMME
8h30-9h00
Accueil et café
9h00-9h50
Daniel Ferrer, ITEM / CNRS, France
Modalities of Imperfection: Unfinish, Incompleteness, Agrammaticality…
9h50-10h40
Dirk Van Hulle, University of Antwerp, Belgium
Paper Fossils: Beckett’s Sous-Oeuvre and the Imperfections of the Geological Record
10h40-11h00
Pause café
11h00-11h50
Helen Southworth, University of Oregon, USA
Modernist Publishing and the Archival Gaze at the Modernist Archives Publishing Project
11h50-12h40
Simon Dubois-Boucheraud, Université Côte d’Azur, France
“Don’t Expect Me to Be Sane Anymore”: Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin Face to Face (1932–1953)
12h40-14h30
Pause déjeuner
14h30-15h20
James Decker, Illinois Central College, USA
“For the Sheer Devil of It”: On Editing the Unknown Henry Miller
15h20-16h10
John Bryant, Hofstra University, USA
Revising Billy Budd; Editing Billy Budd: Melville’s Aesthetics of Incompletion
16h10-16h30
Pause café
16h30-17h20
Jean-Christophe Cloutier, University of Pennsylvania, USA
« Une douzaine romans impossibles, a moitier fini » : The French Manuscripts of Jack Kerouac
17h20-17h30
Conclusion