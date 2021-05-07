online

Aesthetics and Critique III. Thinking in Pandemic Time

Colloque online organisé par Emmanuel Alloa, Christoph Haffter et Arianna Sforzini, département de philosophie, Université de Fribourg.

Pour plus de renseignement et pour les inscriptions, merci d'écrire à cette adresse : christoph.haffter@unifr.ch

PROGRAMME

27 mai 2021

14h. Ouverture Emmanuel Alloa

14h30-16h30. Contagion as a Metaphor

DARIO GENTILI (Università Roma Tre) : From contagion to contagion, from crisis to crisis

VANESSA LEMM (Deakin U, Melbourne) : Contagion and Community of Life

ELIZABETH POVINELLI (Columbia U, NYC) : Cumulative and Coming Catastrophes. Feeling & Figuring the Difference

SLAVOJ ŽIŽEK (Birkbeck College London) : Non-Thinking in Pandemic Times

17h-18h30. WJT MITCHELL (Chicago) : Present Tense 2020. An Iconology of Time

28 mai 2021

9h30-12h - Is there Art Behind the Screen ? Virtualized Aesthetic. Practices in Pandemic Times.

VINCENT BAUDRILLER (Théâtre Vidy)

MARTA PONSA (Jeu de Paume, Paris)

NICOLAS BRULHART (Fri Art, Fribourg)

VINZENZ HEDIGER (Frankfurt/M)

BASTIAN ZIMMERMANN (Munich/Berlin)

JULIE BEAUVAIS (SONIC MATTER Zürich)

14h-15h30 - JEAN-LUC NANCY (Strasbourg) : Être soufflé

15h45-18h - In Uncertain Times. On Improvisational Practices.

DANIEL FEIGE (ABK Stuttgart) : The Aesthetic Temporality of Musical Improvisation

LYDIA GOEHR (Columbia U, NYC) : IMPUT — UNTITLED

ALESSANDRO BERTINETTO (U Torino) : Aesthetics of Improvisation as Artistic Grammar of Contingency

GEORG BERTRAM (FU Berlin) : Improvisation as Paradigm of Art?

SARA RAMSHAW (U Victoria, Canada) : Justice as Improvisation.