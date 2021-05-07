Agenda | Évènements & colloques
Fribourg Workshop Aesthetics & Critique III, May 27-28 2021
Aesthetics and Critique III. Thinking in Pandemic Time
Colloque online organisé par Emmanuel Alloa, Christoph Haffter et Arianna Sforzini, département de philosophie, Université de Fribourg.
Pour plus de renseignement et pour les inscriptions, merci d'écrire à cette adresse : christoph.haffter@unifr.ch
PROGRAMME
27 mai 2021
14h. Ouverture Emmanuel Alloa
14h30-16h30. Contagion as a Metaphor
DARIO GENTILI (Università Roma Tre) : From contagion to contagion, from crisis to crisis
VANESSA LEMM (Deakin U, Melbourne) : Contagion and Community of Life
ELIZABETH POVINELLI (Columbia U, NYC) : Cumulative and Coming Catastrophes. Feeling & Figuring the Difference
SLAVOJ ŽIŽEK (Birkbeck College London) : Non-Thinking in Pandemic Times
17h-18h30. WJT MITCHELL (Chicago) : Present Tense 2020. An Iconology of Time
28 mai 2021
9h30-12h - Is there Art Behind the Screen ? Virtualized Aesthetic. Practices in Pandemic Times.
VINCENT BAUDRILLER (Théâtre Vidy)
MARTA PONSA (Jeu de Paume, Paris)
NICOLAS BRULHART (Fri Art, Fribourg)
VINZENZ HEDIGER (Frankfurt/M)
BASTIAN ZIMMERMANN (Munich/Berlin)
JULIE BEAUVAIS (SONIC MATTER Zürich)
14h-15h30 - JEAN-LUC NANCY (Strasbourg) : Être soufflé
15h45-18h - In Uncertain Times. On Improvisational Practices.
DANIEL FEIGE (ABK Stuttgart) : The Aesthetic Temporality of Musical Improvisation
LYDIA GOEHR (Columbia U, NYC) : IMPUT — UNTITLED
ALESSANDRO BERTINETTO (U Torino) : Aesthetics of Improvisation as Artistic Grammar of Contingency
GEORG BERTRAM (FU Berlin) : Improvisation as Paradigm of Art?
SARA RAMSHAW (U Victoria, Canada) : Justice as Improvisation.