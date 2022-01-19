The next online lecture of the series titled Facets of the Health Humanities (promoted by the Prose Section of “Il Pietrisco”) is scheduled to be delivered on Zoom on 27th January at 6pm (GMT):



Visual Culture and the Health Humanities



Dr Silvia Casini (University of Aberdeen)

in dialogue with Dr Rossella M. Riccobono



Medical images and illustrations are important in medical research, clinical practice, and public communication. In the context of the doctor-patient relationship, the presence of the medical image often enables the absence of the patient’s body. As Orton (2018) argues, namely, to be a patient is increasingly to become an image. Bearing upon visual culture and science and technology studies, this lecture will argue for the importance of visual literacy in the field of medicine and hint at some challenges posed by medical images. In particular, the lecture will analyse an example of a fruitful art-medicine collaborative project that enables the dialogue between different communities (research, the lay public, the patients) in view of nurturing a better understanding of and engagement with medical images.



****************

Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89086397822?pwd=TGdIZk1IMWVOczNWNTlBc0E0d3dsUT09



Meeting ID: 890 8639 7822



For passcode email: prose@pietrisco.net



Deadline for enrolment: 1 pm on January 27, 2022



****************

Next appointment:

February 24, 2022, at 6pm GMT

Rossella M. Riccobono, 'Bereavement, Cinema and the Health Humanities'



