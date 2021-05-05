On Wednesday 19 May at 5.00 pm, Catriona Seth will be in conversation with Maël Renouard and translator Peter Behrman de Sinety for ‘Fragments of an Infinite Memory’ (New York Review Books, 2021).

This will be live-streamed on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKNAFmvavJo

About ‘Fragments of an Infinite Memory’:

“One day, as I was daydreaming on the boulevard Beaumarchais, I had the idea—it came and went in a flash, almost in spite of myself—of Googling to find out what I’d been up to and where I’d been two evenings before, at five o’clock, since I couldn’t remember on my own.” So begins Maël Renouard’s Fragments of an Infinite Memory, a provocative and elegant inquiry into life in a wireless world. Renouard is old enough to remember life before the internet but young enough to have fully accommodated his life to the internet and the gadgets that support it. Here this young philosopher, novelist, and translator tries out a series of conjectures on how human experience, especially the sense of self, is being changed by our continual engagement with a memory that is impersonal and effectively boundless. Renouard has written a book that is rigorously impressionistic, deeply informed historically and culturally, but is also playful, ironic, personal, and formally adventurous, a book that withstands comparison to the best of Roland Barthes and Jean Baudrillard.