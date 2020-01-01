revue| Nouvelle parution
Dalhousie French Studies, n° 116 (2020) : Léon-Gontran Damas (K. Gyssels, dir.)
Sous la direction de Kathleen Gyssels
Dalhousie University, 2020 :
EAN13 : ISSN:25628704.
Introduction: Léon-Gontran Damas (28 mars 1912 - 22 janvier 1978), quarante-deux ans après sa « Disparition »
Kathleen Gyssels
His Master's Voice: avons-nous écouté Damas?
Kathleen Gyssels
Kreyol Intertextuality and Decolonizing Narrative in Veillées noires
Kevin Meehan
L'imaginaire de Damas dans Black-Label, une matrice de l'enchevêtrement
Sandrine Bédouret-Larraburu, David Bédouret
“Discourses of Displacement” in the Ethnography of Léon-Gontran Damas and Poetry of Charles Baudelaire
Michael Reyes Salas
Masquereading Léon Damas' Mine de riens
Kathleen Gyssels
The Last Interview: L.-G. Damas speaks to Alan Warhaftig
Alan Warhaftig, Léon-Gontran Damas
Eléments biographiques concernant Léon-Gontran Damas
Dominique Achille
Daniel Maximin
PIGMENTS and the Clarinet Choir
Guillaume Hazebrouck
[Fichier audio] PIGMENTS and the Clarinet Choir - Contre notre amour
Guillaume Hazebrouck
[Fichier audio] PIGMENTS and the Clarinet Choir - Quand malgré moi
Guillaume Hazebrouck
[Fichier audio] PIGMENTS and the Clarinet Choir - Soudain d'une cruauté feinte
Guillaume Hazebrouck
