Contemporary American Fiction in the Face of Technical Innovation

Institut du monde anglophone / École normale supérieure

Paris · 23-25 janvier 2020

Université Paris 8 Vincennes Saint-Denis / EA 1569 TransCrit (Arnaud Regnauld) : https://www.univ-paris8.fr/EA-1569-Transferts-critiques-et-dynamiques-des-savoirs-domaine-anglophone

Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle / EA 4398 PRISMES (Béatrice Pire & PL Patoine) : http://www.univ-paris3.fr/actualites-de-prismes-428721.kjsp?RH=1256225590927

Ecole Universitaire de Recherche ArTeC (COMUE Université Paris Lumières) : http://eur-artec.fr

Thursday January 23

19:00 · Projection of art film Welcome to Erewhon

(Gwenola Wagon Stéphane Degoutin, Pierre Cassou-Noguès, 2018)

Cinémathèque (room 49)

Sorbonne Nouvelle University – Censier Campus

13 rue Santeuil, Paris

Friday January 24

Institut du monde anglophone (Grand amphithéâtre)

5 rue de l’École de médecine, Paris

Metro: Odéon

10:15 · Opening Session

10:30 – 12:00 · Panel 1 · Twitter Fiction

Sophie Chapuis (Saint-Etienne University)

Taipei (2013), a Pseudo-Autobiography: Tao Lin’s Digital Inquiry into the Self

Daniella Gati (Brandeis University)

The novel in the Age of Twitter

Virginia Pignagnoli (University of Zaragoza)

Audiences’ Extensions of Storyworlds on Instagram: Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, #alittlelife and @alittlelife

12:00 – 13:30 · Lunch

13:30 – 15:00 · Panel 2 · Experimental Writing

Jason Shrontz (Gogebic Community College, Michigan)

Losing Touch: The Coupling of Media Forms in Contemporary American Fiction

Yves Abrioux (Paris 8)

Towards an Uncreative Poetics. Kenneth Goldsmith’s reframed audio archives

15:00 – 15:15 · Coffee break

15:15 – 16:15 · Panel 3 · Wallace & DeLillo

Gabriel Smith (University of Edinburgh)

‘Imagining an Imprint’: Embodied Language and Posthumanist Gender in Don DeLillo’s Zero K and David Foster Wallace’s The Pale King

Jessica Allen Hanssen (Nord University, Bodø, Norway)

David Foster Wallace’s Oblivion and the Limits of Technology

16:15 – 16:30 · Coffee break

16:30 – 17:30 · Panel 4 · Postmodernism in the 21st Century

Aliette Ventejoux (University Paris II Panthéon – Assas)

Techne and logos: a study of the American Zeitgeist in “Hammer and Sickle” by Don

DeLillo

Saloua Karoui-Elounelli (Ecole Normale Supérieure / University of Tunis)

Poetics of representation and the artifact of the Postmodern Sublime in the American Experimental novel

17:30 – 17:45 · Coffee break

17:45 – 18:45 · Keynote

Stephen Burn (University of Glasgow)

The American Novel in the Age of Neuroscience

18:45 – 19:45 · Cocktail

Saturday January 25

École normale supérieure (salle des Actes)

45, rue d’Ulm, Paris

10:30 – 12:30 · Panel 5 · Data Worlds and the Return of Cyberpunk

Olga Thierbach McLean (independent researcher, author, and literary translator)

Updating the Future to the Present: The Reboot of Cyberpunk as Social Criticism

Curtis Carbonell (Khalifa University)

Theorizing Fiction within a Virtualized Gameist Mode: the Promise of VR and its Imaginary Worlds

Naomi Mandel (Hebrew University of Jerusalem)

Anatomy of a Hacker: Deciphering The Circle

12:30 – 14:00 · Lunch

14:00 – 15:30 · Panel 6 · Pornography, Anxiety, Touch

Camélia Raghinaru (Concordia University, Irvine)

Technological Anxiety in Jonathan Lethem’s Chronic City

David Buehrer (Valdosta State University, Georgia, USA)

A Pilgrim’s Progress for the Digital, Post-Human(ist) Age? : Computer Technology, Pornography, and Allegorical Representation in Russell Banks’s Lost Memory of Skin

Rebecca Mazumdar (City University of New York)

“Immediately dismissed as fiction”: Technology Mediates the Graphic in Sabrina

15:30 – 16:00 · Coffee break

16:00 – 17:00 · Panel 7 · Biotech and Bioart: Affective Futurity

Lejla Kucukalic (Khalifa University)

American Fiction, Hybridity and Biotechnology

Miriam Fernandez-Santiago (University of Granada)

Random Design: Aesthetic and Ethical Implications of Bioart in Richard Powers’ Orfeo

17:00 – 17:15 · Coffee break

17:15 – 18:15 · Panel 9 · New Epistemologies

Héloïse Thomas (Bordeaux Montaigne University)

Schrödinger’s Hello Kitty Lunchbox: Time, Technology, and the Future of Humanity in

Contemporary American Literature

Stefania Iliescu (Rennes 2 University)

“Do the math on that” – The Undermining of the Scientificity Criteria in The Echo Maker (2006) and The Flame Alphabet (2012)

20:00 · Conference dinner (optional)