Contemporary American Fiction in the Face of Technical Innovation (Paris)
Contemporary American Fiction in the Face of Technical Innovation
Institut du monde anglophone / École normale supérieure
Paris · 23-25 janvier 2020
Une initiative de
- Université Paris 8 Vincennes Saint-Denis / EA 1569 TransCrit (Arnaud Regnauld) : https://www.univ-paris8.fr/EA-1569-Transferts-critiques-et-dynamiques-des-savoirs-domaine-anglophone
- Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle / EA 4398 PRISMES (Béatrice Pire & PL Patoine) : http://www.univ-paris3.fr/actualites-de-prismes-428721.kjsp?RH=1256225590927
- Ecole Universitaire de Recherche ArTeC (COMUE Université Paris Lumières) : http://eur-artec.fr
Thursday January 23
19:00 · Projection of art film Welcome to Erewhon
(Gwenola Wagon Stéphane Degoutin, Pierre Cassou-Noguès, 2018)
Cinémathèque (room 49)
Sorbonne Nouvelle University – Censier Campus
13 rue Santeuil, Paris
Friday January 24
Institut du monde anglophone (Grand amphithéâtre)
5 rue de l’École de médecine, Paris
Metro: Odéon
10:15 · Opening Session
10:30 – 12:00 · Panel 1 · Twitter Fiction
Sophie Chapuis (Saint-Etienne University)
Taipei (2013), a Pseudo-Autobiography: Tao Lin’s Digital Inquiry into the Self
Daniella Gati (Brandeis University)
The novel in the Age of Twitter
Virginia Pignagnoli (University of Zaragoza)
Audiences’ Extensions of Storyworlds on Instagram: Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, #alittlelife and @alittlelife
12:00 – 13:30 · Lunch
13:30 – 15:00 · Panel 2 · Experimental Writing
Jason Shrontz (Gogebic Community College, Michigan)
Losing Touch: The Coupling of Media Forms in Contemporary American Fiction
Yves Abrioux (Paris 8)
Towards an Uncreative Poetics. Kenneth Goldsmith’s reframed audio archives
15:00 – 15:15 · Coffee break
15:15 – 16:15 · Panel 3 · Wallace & DeLillo
Gabriel Smith (University of Edinburgh)
‘Imagining an Imprint’: Embodied Language and Posthumanist Gender in Don DeLillo’s Zero K and David Foster Wallace’s The Pale King
Jessica Allen Hanssen (Nord University, Bodø, Norway)
David Foster Wallace’s Oblivion and the Limits of Technology
16:15 – 16:30 · Coffee break
16:30 – 17:30 · Panel 4 · Postmodernism in the 21st Century
Aliette Ventejoux (University Paris II Panthéon – Assas)
Techne and logos: a study of the American Zeitgeist in “Hammer and Sickle” by Don
DeLillo
Saloua Karoui-Elounelli (Ecole Normale Supérieure / University of Tunis)
Poetics of representation and the artifact of the Postmodern Sublime in the American Experimental novel
17:30 – 17:45 · Coffee break
17:45 – 18:45 · Keynote
Stephen Burn (University of Glasgow)
The American Novel in the Age of Neuroscience
18:45 – 19:45 · Cocktail
Saturday January 25
École normale supérieure (salle des Actes)
45, rue d’Ulm, Paris
10:30 – 12:30 · Panel 5 · Data Worlds and the Return of Cyberpunk
Olga Thierbach McLean (independent researcher, author, and literary translator)
Updating the Future to the Present: The Reboot of Cyberpunk as Social Criticism
Curtis Carbonell (Khalifa University)
Theorizing Fiction within a Virtualized Gameist Mode: the Promise of VR and its Imaginary Worlds
Naomi Mandel (Hebrew University of Jerusalem)
Anatomy of a Hacker: Deciphering The Circle
12:30 – 14:00 · Lunch
14:00 – 15:30 · Panel 6 · Pornography, Anxiety, Touch
Camélia Raghinaru (Concordia University, Irvine)
Technological Anxiety in Jonathan Lethem’s Chronic City
David Buehrer (Valdosta State University, Georgia, USA)
A Pilgrim’s Progress for the Digital, Post-Human(ist) Age? : Computer Technology, Pornography, and Allegorical Representation in Russell Banks’s Lost Memory of Skin
Rebecca Mazumdar (City University of New York)
“Immediately dismissed as fiction”: Technology Mediates the Graphic in Sabrina
15:30 – 16:00 · Coffee break
16:00 – 17:00 · Panel 7 · Biotech and Bioart: Affective Futurity
Lejla Kucukalic (Khalifa University)
American Fiction, Hybridity and Biotechnology
Miriam Fernandez-Santiago (University of Granada)
Random Design: Aesthetic and Ethical Implications of Bioart in Richard Powers’ Orfeo
17:00 – 17:15 · Coffee break
17:15 – 18:15 · Panel 9 · New Epistemologies
Héloïse Thomas (Bordeaux Montaigne University)
Schrödinger’s Hello Kitty Lunchbox: Time, Technology, and the Future of Humanity in
Contemporary American Literature
Stefania Iliescu (Rennes 2 University)
“Do the math on that” – The Undermining of the Scientificity Criteria in The Echo Maker (2006) and The Flame Alphabet (2012)
20:00 · Conference dinner (optional)