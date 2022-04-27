Adresse : University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy

Call for papers

Peoples and Cultures of the World

2nd Edition



International Conference

June 30th and July 1st 2022



Building 15 (Edificio 15), Viale delle Scienze, Palermo

Aula Multimediale, 7th Floor

n-Person and online (Microsoft Teams platform)





University of Palermo, Italy

Department of Cultures and Societies

Department of Psychology, Educational Science and Human Movement



Deadline for abstracts: May 30th 2022





The first edition of the International Conference “Peoples and Cultures of the World”, organized in 2019, was an important opportunity to focus on conceptual definitions and critical aspects concerning identity formations. In this second edition, we want to deepen our previous reflection and consider new topics. For example, is it still possible today to speak of cultures that are somehow homogeneous and spatially circumscribed? Or, instead, is it more appropriate to overturn these assumptions and overall deconstruct the concepts of culture and space? How is it possible to study various cultural dynamics in a world where Identity and Otherness are not only organized in terms of generalized proximity or distance, but also according to overlapping global and local forms? To this respect, what is the position of social scientists regarding individual, subjective and processual experiences? To what extent do “subjective” or “objective” approaches contribute to the result of the research and to the formalization of the process? A further, delicate question should also be included in our consideration: the recent pandemics have revealed new asymmetries between minorities and larger groups, the vulnerable and the powerful of the world. How can we deal with these new asymmetries and, more specifically, how can we position ourselves as scholars? Finally, larger access to the digital world is increasingly changing the relationships established between fiction and reality, the everyday and the extraordinary, spaces and otherness. How are these subjects articulated alongside notions of culture and identity? The aforementioned questions are some possible subjects to deal with at the conference. We are particularly interested in proposals taking a critical look at the policies exerted from the outside, or in a top-down manner, and also considering forms of resistance escaping hegemonic perspectives. We encourage proposals taking into account single cultures (ethnic groups, communities, indigenous minorities, etc.) by discussing their specificities and differences, possibly with a focus on theories and applied perspectives. Some possible subjects:



· Cultural dynamics and singular / plural belonging



· Contacts / conflicts between cultures



· Hybridization of identity and new forms of cultural belonging



· Cultural theories and geo-anthropological spaces



· Symbolic, real or virtual spaces



· Spatial and / or symbolic centers and peripheries



· Food, nutrition and recognition paths



· Cities, narratives and visual imaginaries



· Ethnographic documentaries and visual representation



· Ethnographic methods, field research and Social Sciences epistemology



· Rites and cultures



· Cultures and ecological and sustainability



· Forms of mobility, tourism and identity routes



· Diasporas and migrations



· Colonialisms and imperialisms



· Social resilience / resistance



· Cultures, spaces and literary forms



Modalities of participation and deadline:



Send abstracts by May 30th 2022 to Leonardo Mercatanti (leonardo.mercatanti@unipa.it), Stefano Montes (stefano.montes@unipa.it) or Gaetano Sabato (gaetano.sabato@unipa.it). Abstracts, max 300 words, include title, 3 key-words and a short biography (max 5 lines, not to be counted among the 300 words). The conference will take place in-person, in Palermo, and at the same time online through the Teams platform. Participants are free to choose their mode of participation. Admitted languages are English, Italian, French and Spanish. Each speech is 20 minutes. Registration to the Conference (both for participants on location and online) is free of cost. Grants are not foreseen. Travel, accommodation and food costs are to be covered by participants.



Scientific board:



Leonardo Mercatanti, Stefano Montes and Gaetano Sabato, University of Palermo, Italy.



Organizing committee:



Francesco De Pascale, Giovanni Messina, Mariachiara Modica, Alessandro Morello.