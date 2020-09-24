Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny-Abidjan

AFRICAN JOURNAL OF LITERATURE AND HUMANITIES (AFJOLIH)

We are pleased to inform you that The AFRICAN JOURNAL OF LITERATURE AND HUMANITIES (AFJOLIH) (ISSN: 2706-7408) is collecting articles for its volume 1, issue 4. We would like to invite you to submit a research paper for publication. Proposals of papers are welcomed still the end of November 2020. The AFJOLIH has four publications a year. It publishes every three month original, unpublished, quality research articles in the fields of literature and humanities. Your articles should be written in English, Spanish, German or French language and submitted to articles@afjolih.com. To visit the journal website use www.afjolih.com. Best regards.

Editor-in-Chief

Dr Lèfara SILUE

Nous avons le plaisir de vous informer que la revue AFRICAN JOURNAL OF LITERATURE AND HUMANITIES (AFJOLIH) (ISSN: 2706-7408) collecte des articles pour son volume 1, Issue 4.

Nous vous invitons à soumettre un article pour publication, jusqu’au 30 Novembre 2020.

La revue AFJOLIH a quatre parutions par année. Elle publie chaque trimestre des articles authentiques et de qualité qui ne sont pas déjà publiés dans une autre revue dans les domaines de la littérature et des sciences humaines. Vos articles à soumettre à articles@afjolih.com doivent être rédigés en anglais, espagnol, allemand ou français.

Pour visiter le site de la revue utilisez www.afjolih.com.

*

Rédacteur en chef

Dr Lèfara SILUE (Maître de conférences)

