Online - Via Zoom

(French version below)

As part of its online lecture series, the Collectif d’Anthropologie et d’Histoire du Spirituel et des Affects (CAHSA) is pleased to present a talk by Dr. Leslie Tuttle, Associate Professor of History (Louisiana State University, Bâton-Rouge). Her current research focuses on the changing perceptions of dreams in seventeenth and eighteenth-century France and the French diaspora. The talk (in English) will last 30-40 minutes, followed by 20-30 minutes for discussion (in French and English).

CAHSA Online Speaker Series

Presents

Dr. Leslie Tuttle

Louisiana State University

11 June 2020

11h CT

(9h PT/ 10h MT / 12h ET / 18h CET) via Zoom

Free for CAHSA members.

Become a CAHSA member at www.cahsanet.org to participate ($15 CAD/year)

RSVP to groupecahsa@gmail.com for the Zoom link for the lecture

“The Etiquette of Dreaming:

Night Visions and Discernment in Seventeenth Century Spirituality”

Most cultures throughout history have accepted dreams as a potential way to communicate with invisible or supernatural realms. As heirs to multiple methods for interpreting dreams drawn from both learned and popular sources, early modern Europeans fit this global pattern. However, in the wake of the Reformations, talking about one’s dreams fell under renewed scrutiny. This presentation will sample seventeenth-century religious texts including penitentials, spiritual manuals, hagiography and the Jesuit Relations to trace changing protocols governing when it was acceptable to relate a dream, to whom, and for what purpose.

*

Chers et chères collègues,

Dans le cadre de sa série de conférences en ligne, le Collectif d’Anthropologie et d’Histoire du Spirituel et des Affects (CAHSA) a le plaisir de proposer une conférence du Dr. Leslie Tuttle, professeure associée au département d’histoire de Louisiana State University (Bâton-Rouge), spécialiste des pratiques magiques, de la sorcellerie et des superstitions dans l’Europe moderne. La conférence (en anglais) durera 30-40 minutes, suivie par 20-30 minutes de discussion (en anglais et français).

Les E-conférences du CAHSA

Présentent

Dr. Leslie Tuttle

Louisiana State University

11 June 2020

11h heure normale du Centre

(9h heure normale du Pacifique / 10h heure normale des Rocheuses / 12h heure normale de l’Est / 18h heure Française)

Via Zoom

La participation est gratuite pour les membres du CAHSA. Veuillez nous écrire à groupecahsa@gmail.com pour obtenir le lien Zoom qui vous permettra de participer à la conférence. Vous pouvez adhérer au CAHSA à www.cahsanet.org ($15 CAD/an, payable en ligne)

“The Etiquette of Dreaming:

Night Visions and Discernment in Seventeenth Century Spirituality”

Most cultures throughout history have accepted dreams as a potential way to communicate with invisible or supernatural realms. As heirs to multiple methods for interpreting dreams drawn from both learned and popular sources, early modern Europeans fit this global pattern. However, in the wake of the Reformations, talking about one’s dreams fell under renewed scrutiny. This presentation will sample seventeenth-century religious texts including penitentials, spiritual manuals, hagiography and the Jesuit Relations to trace changing protocols governing when it was acceptable to relate a dream, to whom, and for what purpose.

*

CAHSA - Collectif d'Anthropologie et d'Histoire du Spirituel et des Affects

http://cahsanet.org