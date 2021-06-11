Théories littéraires du hasard et de la contingence / Theorizing Chance. How does Literary Theory deal with Contingency? (en ligne/ online)

En ligne/ Online

Association Internationale de Littérature Comparée :

atelier annuel du Comité de Recherche sur la Théorie Littéraire

International Comparative Literature Association:

Annual Workshop of the Research Committee on Literary Theory

« Théories littéraires du hasard et de la contingence »/

“Theorizing Chance. How does Literary Theory deal with Contingency?”

Paris, 17-19 Juin /17-19 June 2021 (via Zoom)

Pour obtenir le lien de connexion, envoyer un mail à/ To obtain the connection link, send an email to:

sebastien.wit[at]u-picardie.fr

Organisation :

Anne Duprat (CERCLL-UPJV/IUF) et/ and Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-UMR THALIM)

Jeudi 17 Juin/ Thursday 17 June

– 14:00 UTC: Introduction/ Welcoming remark: Anne Duprat (UPJV-IUF), Alexandre Gefen (CNRS-THALIM)

– 14:30 UTC: Julia Jordan (University College London), “The Realness of Chance”

– 15:30 UTC: Discussion/ Q&A

Vendredi 18 Juin/ Friday 18 June

– 09:30–10:30 UTC: Panel I. Chair : Vladimir Biti

Stefan Willer (Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin), “Contingencies of Localization in Literary Theory”

Susanne Strätling (Freie Universität Berlin), “The Law of Heterogeneity, or: How to get in touch with literature?”

Jernej Habjan (Research Centre of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts), “Certain Contingencies: Austin’s, Derrida’s, Butler’s”

– 10:30 UTC: Discussion/ Q&A

– 11:00-13:00 UTC: Pause

– 13:00-14:00 UTC: Panel II. Chair : Robert JC Young

Xiaofan Amy Li (University College London), “The Formation of Chance: What Can Stones and Pearls Tell Us about Artistic Intention and Comparative Literary Theory?”

Divya Dwivedi (Indian Institute of Technology Delhi), “’Irgend einmal wurden … die Eigenschaften des Lebenden erweckt’: The Chance of Life and the Drives of Destiny in the Freudian Foundation Myth”

Anne Duprat (Université de Picardie-Jules Verne/ IUF), “Métaphores et paradigmes. Figures du hasard en théorie littéraire”/ “Metaphors and Paradigms: Figures of Chance in Literary Theory”

– 14:00 UTC: Discussion/ Q&A

– 14:30-15:00 UTC: Pause/ Coffee Break

– 15:00-16:00 UTC: Panel III. Chair : Stefan Willer

Maya Issam Kesrouany (NYU Abu Dhabi), “Between Writer and Militant: Arab Realism and the Accidental”

Robert C. J. Young (New York University), “Winging it”

Vladimir Biti (Universität Wien), “Narrating Contingency: Kafka and Coetzee”

– 16:00 UTC: Discussion/ Q&A

Samedi 19 Juin / Saturday 19 June

– 11:00-12:30 UTC: Panel IV. Chair : Jernej Habjan

Zaal Andronikashvili (Leibniz-Zentrum für Literatur- und Kulturforschung), “The Creative Function. Can we think creativity without contingency?”

Robert Stockhammer (Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin), “Contingency and Adventure”

Karin Kukkonen (U. Oslo), “Contingency Traps: The Role of Form in Creative Processes”

Alexandre Gefen (Paris-3 Sorbonne Nouvelle -THALIM), “Theoretical thinking, statistical thinking”

– 12:30 UTC: Discussion/ Q&A

– 13:00-14:30 UTC: Pause

– 14:30-16:30 UTC: Business Meeting 2021 – Research Committee on Literary Theory.