MA & PhD “TURNING THE TIDE” SCHOLARSHIPS FOR 2021

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of Stellenbosch University, is pleased to announce, in partnership with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, a limited number of full-time scholarships for Master’s (100% research) or PhD studies.

Scholarships are available in all the disciplines that form part of our Faculty but this particular scholarship funding is available only for a research topic that falls within one of the following areas:

African Cultural Studies

The Anthropocene and Ecocriticism

Identity, Gender and/or Queer Studies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Applicants should have obtained a minimum of 75% for their previous degree.

Applicants are expected to provide a sample of their writing with their application: MA thesis for PhD applicants Honours research essay for MA applicants Any published academic articles related to your application

At the date of application, applicants must not be older than 30 years to apply for a Master’s scholarship and not older than 35 to apply for a PhD scholarship.

Students are not required to be registered or to have a supervisor. They should, however, inform themselves with regard to the availability of supervisors in their particular field of research before submitting an application.

RECOMMENDATIONS

An existing record of publications;

Awards or grants received;

Relevant professional experience;

The ability to use any language(s) in addition to English for academic purposes.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE AND REQUIREMENTS

Official application form (found online at: https://bit.ly/3l3goxx​);

A motivation letter (not longer than 600 words);

A preliminary research proposal, no longer than 1000 words, underlining the unique contribution your research will make to the existing body of knowledge in the particular field of study, the problem statement, the methodology / theoretical framework / philosophical underpinnings you intend to use and the feasibility of your study;

A certified copy of your full academic transcript;

A certified copy of your Honours or MA degree certificate – or foreign equivalent (if you have completed the qualification but have not yet obtained the certificate, official proof from the institution concerned that the degree will be delivered before March 2021);

A certified copy of your South African ID or passport (for international students).

VALUE OF SCHOLARSHIPS

PhD scholarships: Up to R400 000, over three years. (In addition to study fees and an allowance, the scholarship covers research activities such as a writing retreat, conference attendance and publication costs.)

MA scholarships: Up to R105 000, over 18 months to two years. (In addition to study fees and an allowance, the scholarship covers research activities such as a writing retreat, conference attendance and publication costs.)

Closing date: 31 October 2020