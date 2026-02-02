As a PhD candidate you will conduct an independent research project within the CONSENT team. CONSENT examines the theme of sexual consent in medieval European narrative song texts (c.1300-1550). The project aims to unveil a positive, consent-oriented part of late medieval culture, by investigating how song texts helped medieval people to explore positive scenarios for behaviour in sexual relationships and to discuss the importance of mutual consent. In your project, you will investigate the theme of consent at the courts of the Rhine-Maas-Lorraine region (c. 1300-1430).

This is a fully funded, 4 year-position. Our ideal candidate is a skilled philologist with an excellent knowledge of the Middle Dutch and Middle Low German language, literature and culture. Knowledge of High German and Middle French will be considered an advantage. You are also a communicative person who thrives in a collaborative research environment.

Please find the full description here: https://www.ru.nl/en/working-at/job-opportunities/phd-position-medieval-literature-consent-in-songs-in-european-narrative-traditions

Applications must be made via the website before May 1st.

The intended starting date is September 1st, 2026.