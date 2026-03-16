Humanities in the texte (ENS, en ligne)

For English, see below

L’ENS poursuit sa collaboration avec l’Université d’Harvard – Center for Hellenic Studies (à Washington DC et en Grèce), avec une nouvelle rencontre en ligne, le 23 mars 2026, de 16h à 18h.

Trois nouveaux dossiers interdisciplinaires seront présentés à l’attention des enseignants, des chercheurs, des étudiants, des élèves et du grand public intéressé par les études helléniques, en anglais.

16h-16h30 : Barbara Carè (Université de Lausanne), Astragali in Aristotle’s Thought

16h30-17h : Enrico Piergiacomi (Centre d’études religieuses de la Fondation Bruno Kessler à Trento / Haifa / Naples), Metrodorus of Chios’ Skeptical Infinity

17h-17h30 : Roland Oetjen (Université de Kiel), Two Inscriptions of Rhamnus

Tout le monde est le bienvenu aux discussions qui suivront, en anglais et en français.

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Le lien Zoom :

https://cnrs.zoom.us/j/99408068995?pwd=BHhgS6tFFLDjXsBAg0kjKrxOT15gUI.1

ID de réunion: 994 0806 8995

Code secret: gRU2ad

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English version

The ENS is continuing its collaboration with Harvard University’s Centre for Hellenic Studies (in Washington DC and Greece) with a new online event on 23 March 2026, from 4pm to 6pm (Paris time, UTC+1). Three new interdisciplinary contributions will be presented in English for the benefit of teachers, academics, students, school pupils and the general public with an interest in Hellenic studies. Everyone is welcome to join the discussions that will follow, in English and French:

4-4:30 PM

Barbara Carè (University of Lausanne), Astragali in Aristotle’s Thought

4:30-5 PM

Enrico Piergiacomi (Center for Religious Studies of the Bruno Kessler Foundation in Trento / Haifa / Naples), Metrodorus of Chios’ Skeptical Infinity

5-5:30 PM

Roland Oetjen (University of Kiel), Two Inscriptions of Rhamnus

5:30-6 PM Discussion

Zoom link :

https://cnrs.zoom.us/j/99408068995?pwd=BHhgS6tFFLDjXsBAg0kjKrxOT15gUI.1

ID de réunion: 994 0806 8995

Code secret: gRU2ad.